Universal's Twisters continues to show impressive resilience at the box office, pulling in an estimated $6.2 million this weekend from 3,206 locations across North America. This latest haul brings the film's total domestic gross to an impressive $248.67 million, further cementing its status as a major box-office success. The film also made a notable impact overseas, generating an estimated $2.2 million this weekend across 62 international markets. This performance brings the international cumulative total to $98.7 million, with the worldwide gross now standing at a robust $347.7 million as of Sunday. While the film has undoubtedly performed more strongly in the American heartlands, it's still a terrific return and may increase interest in a sequel.

Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister, has managed to capture the interest of both new audiences and fans of the original film. The movie follows a new generation of storm chasers as they confront increasingly violent tornadoes, led by Daisy Edgar-Jones as a traumatized meterologist who finds herself back in the field, alongside a reckless adrenaline junkie social media star played by Glen Powell. Blending intense action with character-driven drama, Twisters has struck a chord with viewers, propelling its strong box office performance.

Domestically, the film has proven to be a powerhouse, nearing the $250 million mark. Internationally, Twisters continues to perform steadily, with key markets contributing to its growing global total. With $98.7 million in international earnings, the film is poised to cross the $100 million threshold in the coming days. As Twisters continues its theatrical run, the film is expected to maintain its momentum, particularly in overseas markets where it has yet to debut or where it continues to perform well. With a global total of $347.7 million, the film is on track to become one of the highest-grossing disaster films of recent years.

What Milestone Is 'Twisters' About To Reach?

Universal's Twisters has proven to be a formidable force at the box office, drawing in audiences with its thrilling story, effects, and strong performances from its starry cast. As the film approaches the $350 million mark worldwide, the movie has confirmed its place as a major hit in 2024. Fans and newcomers alike can catch Twisters in theaters as it continues to dominate screens across the globe, and the film is also now available to stream on PVOD.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Twisters and other blockbuster releases as the summer box office season draws to a close.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin Expand

