The Big Picture Twisters, the legacy sequel to Twister, stars big movie stars like Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The new image shows them heading towards a twister, creating excitement for the film's release on July 19.

Director Lee Isaac Chung and writer Mark L. Smith bring their talents to this highly anticipated thriller sequel.

The legacy sequel starring one of the biggest breakout movie stars of the last few years just got an exciting new look. Fandango officially released a new image of Twisters, the standalone sequel starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Superman actor David Corenswet, Katy O'Brian, and Anthony Ramos. The still shows Powell's Tyler Owens and Edgar-Jones' Kate Cooper standing in a crowd in the rain, and while everyone else appears to be running from the twister, they seem to be heading right towards it. This image is the latest in a recent stretch of new stills, posters, and teasers that have been released ahead of the film's July 19 release date.

The 1996 original starring Helen Hunt, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Alan Ruck is a cult classic, and the announcement of a sequel was initially met with skepticism. However, many hardcore Twister fans are more on board now than when the project was first announced, especially with Top Gun: Maverick star Powell leading the way. Twisters will have only one week to dominate the box office before competing with Deadpool & Wolverine, which has the potential to be the highest-grossing movie of the year. Powell has a lot of prowess, as evident by his performances opposite other big movie stars like Tom Cruise and Sydney Sweeney, but taking on Wade Wilson's MCU debut alongside Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine is a different beast.

Who Is Directing the New ‘Twisters’ Movie?

The original Twister film was helmed by Jan de Bont, who has been absent from the directorial field for more than 20 years, last directing Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life starring Angelina Jolie and Gerard Butler. Bont did not return for the sequel in either a directing or producing capacity and instead handed over his seat to Lee Isaac Chung, who is best known for directing an episode of The Mandalorian and also writing and directing the 2020 docudrama Minari. Joseph Kosinksi, director of the biggest movie of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick, has a writing credit for his work on Twisters. Mark L. Smith, who previously wrote the screenplay for The Revenant, the Oscar-winning period drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, and Will Poulter, also has a writing credit on Twisters.

Twisters arrives in theaters on July 19. Check out the new image above and watch Powell with Sweeney in Anyone But You, now streaming on Netflix.

