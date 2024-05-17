The Big Picture Marketing for Twisters is ramping up with new trailers and posters ahead of its July 19 release date.

Fans were initially skeptical about the Twisters sequel, but with a star-studded cast and director, it appears to be in good hands.

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos lead the cast, with Powell also set to star in Hit Man and Edgar-Jones in other major projects.

After setting the world on fire with one of the spiciest rom-coms of 2023, the next film for one Anyone But You star just got an exciting new look. Total Film released new images of Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos in the upcoming sequel Twisters. Marketing for the film has been picking up in recent weeks, with new trailers and posters released to generate hype ahead of the July 19 release. Twisters will have one week to itself in theaters before having to fend off a major box office contender in the MCU's only film of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The original Twister, directed by Jan de Bont, and starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, and Cary Elwes, was released in 1996 and has become a cult classic in the nearly 30 years since its release. When Twisters was first announced, and promotional material began spreading throughout the internet, fans were skeptical about the franchise returning to theaters. However, with one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Powell, starring alongside Edgar-Jones with The Mandalorian director Lee Isaac Chung at the helm, it appears the franchise is in good hands moving forward.

Where Else Have You Seen the ‘Twisters’ Cast?

Few names in Hollywood have taken advantage of the last few years more than Powell. After starring in the biggest movie of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, Powell has even more on his upcoming slate. In the next several months, fans will be able to see him in Hit Man, which will be in select theaters briefly before debuting on Netflix, and also in Twisters. However, his Twisters co-stars are no schmucks — Edgar-Jones was nominated for a BAFTA for her performance in Normal People in 2021, and has since appeared in Where the Crawdads Sing and Under the Banner of Heaven. Also set to star in Twisters is Ramos, who played the lead role in 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and newly-crowned Superman actor David Corenswet. Katy O'Brian, who has already starred in Love Lies Bleeding opposite Kristen Stewart in 2024, will also appear in the film in addition to Maura Tierney, who played Doris Von Erich in The Iron Claw.

Twisters arrives in theaters on July 19. Check out the new images above and watch Powell opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, now streaming on Netflix.

