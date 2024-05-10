The Big Picture Twisters, the sequel to the iconic 1996 film, is gaining fans' attention with new teasers and images.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ upcoming feature Twisters is gaining fans’ attention with every teaser and new image. The standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, has a new crew chasing storms and by the looks of the film, this will be a wild ride. While fans have seen two trailers, new images are pouring in, to hype fans further. A new set of images unveiled by Entertainment Weekly gives us a peak into the unfolding disaster.

The first image sees Anthony Ramos standing in a hazy environment next to a jeep looking bewildered. Another sees Edgar-Jones, Powell, and Ramos - all sitting on the ground, near a turned-over truck, while others stand around them – certainly a post-storm scene. It’ll be fascinating to see how the film interprets numerous storms and the thrilling chase, which were some key thrilling scenes of its predecessors.

What to Expect From ‘Twisters'

The movie follows Kate Cooper, a former stormchaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years. As she now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City, she is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi to test a new tracking system. In course, she meets Tyler Owens, a charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves fighting for their lives.

The premise sounds very interesting and given the enhanced visual technology today will make a feast for fans’ eyes. Speaking to Collider previously, movie’s scribe Mark L. Smith, teased, “it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic.” He further praised the director Lee Isaac Chung, saying, “But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

The movie also cast power-packed performers including Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe, and Katy O'Brian. Twisters will storm into theatres on July 19. You can check out the new images above and learn more about the film in our guide here.