Universal Pictures and Warner Bros.' latest release, Twisters, has stormed into theaters, making a significant impact on the global IMAX box office. The thrilling tornado film generated a whirlwind $11.2 million from IMAX screens worldwide this weekend, contributing to a massive $21.25 million global IMAX weekend. Twisters, a big-budget disaster film, was shot with wide and impressive panoramic shots and is filled with incredible visual effects, all of which are perfectly viewed on the premium large format screens that IMAX is renowned for. The film also had a stunning $80.5 million domestic weekend, showing how it captured the imagination of the public, particularly in the American heartlands.

In North America, Twisters dominated the IMAX screens, pulling in an impressive $9 million, which accounts for 11.2% of the domestic total. Universal Pictures managed the domestic distribution, ensuring that the tornado thrill ride captured a significant portion of the box office. Internationally, where Warner Bros. handled distribution, the film contributed $2.2 million to the IMAX weekend total. This brings the global IMAX cumulative for Twisters to $12 million, including revenue from early-releasing international markets.

What Is Available in IMAX Around the World?

Meanwhile, in China, Maoyan’s Successor launched to tremendous success, earning $8.5 million since its Tuesday opening. This drama/comedy blockbuster is on track to become the highest-grossing movie of the summer in China, showcasing the robust demand for local content. Additionally, the 2017 Studio Ghibli anime classic, Your Name, finally received its theatrical release in China, earning $675,000. This release has been long-awaited by anime fans and adds to the diverse offerings currently available in Chinese theaters.

The excitement doesn't end there. The eagerly awaited Disney/Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine is set to premiere on an unprecedented 1,642 IMAX screens across 83 markets, making it the widest IMAX release ever. The release is expected to further boost the global box office, drawing in fans of both franchises for a highly anticipated cinematic experience. Adding to the weekend’s unique attractions, select domestic IMAX screens will live-stream NBC Sports coverage of the Olympics Opening Ceremonies from Paris on Friday. This special event offers a rare opportunity for sports fans to experience the grandeur of the Olympics on the big screen.

With Twisters and Successor driving substantial IMAX earnings and the upcoming release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the global box office is experiencing a thrilling and dynamic period. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on these films and other exciting news in the world of cinema.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin

