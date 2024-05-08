The Big Picture Twisters is a sequel to the 1996 film Twister, featuring a more serious and thrilling tone.

The film follows a team of scientists and an adventurous tornado wrangler on a captivating mission to improve tornado warning systems in the Midwest.

Following the release of the latest trailer for Twisters earlier, we've also been treated to another trailer, for the international market, that offers a decidedly different look at the upcoming blockbuster. While today's trailer had a fun vibe to it, with country music and a focus on adventure, this trailer — released by Warner Bros. Indonesia — shows a more serious side to the film. In it Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate Cooper counts the cost of a mistake made that ended up taking the life of someone she loved. The trailer also shows us a bit more of Anthony Ramos' Javi but, as ever, Glen Powell's Tyler Owens, the "Tornado Wrangler," steals the show as he offers Kate a chance at redemption.

The trailer also continues to highlight a dynamic reminiscent of the 1997 original, featuring a team of scientists intent on making an impact. This time, instead of Cary Elwes' financially motivated Jonas Miller, Powell steps in as a thrill-seeking adventurer pursuing "the finger of god" just for the thrill. The film appears to be a propulsive summer blockbuster, the type that audiences look forward to for sheer entertainment.

Is 'Twisters' a True Sequel?

The original film centers on a pair of scientists who are also a separated couple. The finalization of their divorce is delayed, coinciding with the emergence of a rare storm front. This timing gives them the chance to chase a historic EF-5 supercell tornado in Oklahoma. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt portrayed the lead characters, Bill and Jo Harding, in the film directed by Jan de Bont.

Recently, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with the film's writer, Mark L. Smith, while he was busy promoting his latest film at the time, Boys in the Boat, with the writer confirming it would exist in the same universe, but would be "a separate story." He said:

"It's not a continuation of the original. But it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

Twisters will premiere in theaters on July 19, 2024; watch the new trailer above. Twister is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

