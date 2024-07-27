Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Twisters

In the wake of Twisters riding high at the box office, the internet has seen some friendly hubbub about the film excluding a moment most viewers expected: a smooch between leads Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). Even director Lee Isaac Chung’s 13-year-old niece made her displeasure known over the distinct lack of kissing. Chung laughingly apologized to all disappointed parties before explaining to Collider why he filmed two endings and heeded producer Steven Spielberg’s suggestion to cut the overtly romantic version. "Kate's journey and the reward at the end for her should not be a kiss," Chung said, "but that she's found companionship, she's found community again, and she's also come back to her sense of purpose, which is chasing these storms."

Far be it for anyone to argue with a master artisan like Spielberg, but we don't always choose the hills upon which we die. Sometimes, they choose us. Don't get me wrong: this particular romance fan thrives on the exquisite denial that is the slow burn. Make the characters suffer before earning their long-awaited first kiss. And yet, here I am, prepared to argue with my entire chest that Kate and Tyler can dash into their shared science-y future and give their chemistry resolution with their lips. Thematically, I have reasons. Personally, Twisters' not-kiss has consumed me. Until someone frees me from this torment, me and Mr. Spielberg have (deeply respectful) beef.

'Twisters' Pays Homage to the 1996 Original and Stands On Its Own

Twisters pays skilled homage to the 1996 original through visual callbacks, story parallels, and its hearty spirit of cheesy — but never belittling — blockbuster fun. Screenwriters Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin turned Twister into an action-romance hybrid by structuring Jo (Helen Hunt) and Bill Harding's (Bill Paxton) romance after the 1940 screwball rom-com His Girl Friday. I expected Twisters to follow a similar vein, especially with its traditionally attractive cast and Powell's growing emergence as a marquee name.

Somehow, naively, I didn't anticipate a modern romance novel put to film. I giggled, I grinned until my face hurt, and I all but kicked my feet. Twisters understands how integral its predecessor's romantic throughline was, then quietly veers left instead of right by opting for something softer, sweeter, and full of enough concentrated yearning to implode a fire-tornado. Call this assessment recency bias, but romance readers won with Twisters. Kate and Tyler don't just live rent-free in my head, they've crashed on my mental couch, and ordered several weeks' worth of takeout.

Perhaps Twisters' roundabout delicacy is why it won me over. Hunt and Paxton's chemistry is lightning-in-a-bottle nostalgia that can't be recaptured. Trying would be foolish, and Twisters is one of Hollywood's keener-minded reboots. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith's romantic beats, emphasized by Chung's characteristically adept camera, differentiates the two film's love stories while still making them kindred spirits. Smith and Chung's decisions might also reflect how perspectives have shifted on romantic heterosexual dynamics within 28 years: less combative, more misunderstood bickering that fades into sensitive camaraderie. There’s nothing wrong with Jo and Bill’s reconciliation. Like a good storm chaser, Twisters reads the wind and applies emotional intimacy to the glorious clichés that contemporary romance has re-popularized and reclaimed — and those heart-skipping tropes soar.

Glen Powell Is the Ultimate Movie Star in 'Twisters'

Much of that success manifests through Powell's performance. Those familiar with his track record know he personifies an old-fashioned "movie star" charisma that Hollywood's IP-fixated landscape lacks. He could have coasted along on his existing goodwill, but he works so hard in Twisters, it's like 12 months of rent were due at once. Tyler Owens acts like he stepped out of an Emily Henry book. You're telling me a woman didn't write how often he sneaks Kate meaningful glances? That Twisters isn't a good-natured rivals-to-lovers Hallmark Christmas movie in disguise (a big-city professional rediscovers herself through her small-town roots)? There's even a “she’s gorgeous!” moment!

Powell ensures that Tyler isn't the "asshole with a heart of gold" one might expect, but a harmless puppy dog enthralled by his brilliant crush. He takes his necessary humbling on the chin and changes what could be red flags into sweetness: moping in the rain, buying her an apology pizza and standing awkward and hopeful outside her closed motel door. Powell's mastered the art of Gazing with a capital G at his love interest, and that level of respectful, adoring energy is matched only by Tyler's devastation when he thinks Kate has died. (If a man won't run into a tornado for you, he's not your man.)

The female gaze isn't just the wet t-shirt scene; it's Tyler telling Ben (Harry Hadden Paton) to give him a copy of Kate's photograph. It's his commitment to Kate's happiness, his ride-or-die enthusiasm, his protective empathy that isn't infantilizing, and his willingness to surrender the story to Kate, an energy Powell’s ego-less performance reflects. I was doomed before I walked into the theater.

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate Can Chase Storms and Get Her Man, Too

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The female gaze is also — intentionally or not — turning a legacy sequel into the swoonworthy popcorn flick genre fans deserve. Twisters delivers an action-romance feast, then dares to dance away from a traditionally satisfying punctuation mark. Chung revealed in his exclusive interview with Collider that he doesn't plan to release the kiss as a deleted scene. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell also prefer the kiss-less ending, with Powell citing how "a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie."

Twisters is indeed Kate's journey. Like Jo Harding, the original storm-chasing heroine, she rediscovers inspiration and emotional connection after a traumatizing experience, and her recovery wears several interconnected hats: familial, friendship, romance, meteorology. But can't the leading lady heal her wounds, reinvigorate her dreams, and kiss cinema's resident heartthrob? Kate's love life doesn't define her, but the prologue weaves it into her arc. Explicitly addressing that sentiment doesn't negate the rest of her growth. Jo achieves her goals and kisses her man in the wreckage of a tornado-busted barn. All my respect to the Twisters team, but why, on Bridgerton's internet, is "sentimental" a critique and "clichés" something to avoid? Don't those statements veer a little too close to trivializing romance?

If we use genre terminology, then Kate receives the required happily-ever-after that romances require. She and Tyler's subtext steams off the screen, and Twisters' end credits leave little doubt about how their gentle, genuine relationship evolves. It's also worth noting that not every love story ends with, or involves, sexual intimacy. There are many circumstances where denying a kiss is exactly the slow-burn tension we cherish. Twisters doesn’t quite hit the mark. Creating a winsome build-up only to deny that trajectory its payoff results in a cognitively dissonant ending that’s more irksome than the refreshing innovation for which the filmmakers aimed. Certainly, it's admirable that the men influencing and making these decisions wanted to avoid detracting from Kate's journey. This woman promises that a heroine kissing her love interest, sweetly or with heated implications, doesn’t diminish all that came before. Until they fix this error with a sequel (Twisters 3? Twist3rs?), my soul won't know rest.

