“If you feel it, chase it!” After 28 years, the disaster cult classic makes a roaring comeback with its highly-anticipated sequel, Twisters. While it’s not a direct continuation of the 1996 Twister movie, it brings the same exhilarating, action-packed vibe that made the original a hit. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser who’s been haunted by a traumatic tornado encounter, gets pulled back into the wild world of storm chasing by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test out a revolutionary tracking system. Along the way, she butts heads with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a charismatic storm chaser who’s gained the love and adoration of his YouTube followers. As storm season heats up, terrifying weather phenomena emerge, forcing Kate, Tyler, and their rival teams to confront erratic storm systems.

Sure, the science in Twisters might be a bit questionable, but the tornadoes are inspired by real ones. These twisters are classified based on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, which evolved from the original Fujita Scale created in 1971 by Ted Fujita, a meteorologist at the University of Chicago. Since 2007, storm experts have used the enhanced version to provide detailed descriptions of tornadoes based on the wreckage that ensued and estimate their wind speeds, categorizing them from EF-0 to EF-5.

Time to ride some tornadoes. Check out the 5 types of tornadoes that appeared in Twisters.

EF-1 Tornado

An EF-1 tornado packs a punch with wind gusts ranging from 86–100 miles per hour (138–177 kilometers per hour). These bad boys can cause some serious damage, like flipping mobile homes, shattering windows, ripping off roof tiles, and snapping tree trunks like twigs.

In Twisters, the first mention of an EF-1 tornado pops up right at the beginning. Kate and her fellow scientist friends are trying to tame a tornado with their device, but what they thought was an EF-1 turns out to be a much bigger beast. The real EF-1 finally appears in the movie when Kate and Tyler go head-to-head in a storm-chasing showdown for the first time. By the time it touches down near a wind farm, Kate, Javi, and the rest of the Storm Par crew are supposed to set up three scanners to capture the tornado’s mapping. But Kate freezes up, haunted by memories of a near-fatal tornado encounter five years ago. She has a panic attack and bails, retreating back to the car and forcing Javi to get back in. Tyler ends up leading the chase by launching fireworks at the tornado, which, surprisingly works.

In the real world, EF-1 tornadoes are fairly common. Recently, two EF-1 tornadoes hit the Houston area - one in Cypress with peak winds hitting 100 mph, and another in Pine Island, Waller County, also peaking at 100mph. These tornadoes caused quite a bit of chaos, damaging roofs, smashing windows, flattening a large metal barn, and rolling over trailers. Over Memorial Day, Coweta County got hit by an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 90 mph, leaving a trailer of downed trees and power lines in its wake.

EF-3 Tornado

An EF-3 tornado is no joke, with wind gusts between 136–165 miles per hour (218–266 kilometers per hour). These monsters can rip roofs and walls off buildings, obliterate small structures, and yank trees right out of the ground.

In Twisters, an EF-3 tornado occurs when a now more confident Kate faces off against Tyler in another storm-chasing duel. As they’re scanning wind movements and weather changes, they realize they’re not just dealing with one tornado, but two - twin tornadoes! Both crews scramble after the twisters, and Kate has to decide which of the Storm Par crew should chase. Even though the data points to one tornado, Kate trusts her gut and her sharp eye for wind patterns, and she leads her crew to the other twister. Her intuition pays off as their tornado builds up strength. Despite some scanner troubles (one gets blown away), they manage to gather the data they need. Meanwhile, Tyler and his crew end up chasing the dud tornado, which fizzles out before they can do anything with it.

Twin tornadoes might sound like something out of a movie, but they’re terrifyingly real. These dual twisters usually touch down about a mile apart, with one being significantly stronger than the other. They often form during violent storms. In real life, twin tornadoes have wreaked havoc, like in northeast Nebraska where two large tornadoes devastated the town of Pilger, leaving at least two people dead and 16 critically injured.

EF-3 tornadoes on their own are plenty dangerous. Back in 2023, Virginia Beach got hammered by an EF-3 with wind gusts hitting nearly 150 miles per hour, tearing through a four-mile stretch and damaging over 100 homes. Some houses were even shifted off their foundations. In Maury County, another EF-3 tornado with 140 mph winds sadly claimed a life.

EF-4 Tornado

An EF-4 tornado is a force to be reckoned with, unleashing wind gusts between 166–200 miles per hour (267–322 kilometers per hour). The aftermath is pure devastation: well-built homes reduced to rubble, buildings lifted off their foundations, cars tossed down like toys, and large debris swirling through the air.

In Twisters, the action ramps up when a massive EF-4 tornado hits a rodeo in Stillwater. Just as Kate and Tyler are starting to bond in a truce, the once-rowdy rodeo grounds fall eerily silent as the wind begins to howl. The audience’s phones light up one by one with weather alerts about an incoming tornado, and panic sets in. Sirens blare, and chaos erupts as people scramble for shelter, battling against the fierce winds. Cars are getting swept away, huge metal poles are being uprooted, and everyone is in a frenzy trying to escape. Kate, Tyler, a mother, and her child find shelter in an empty motel pool, which shields them from the flying debris that could easily cause serious injury.

In real life, EF-4 tornadoes have destroyed far more than anyone could imagine. The 2021 Western Kentucky tornado made headlines when it tore through Tennessee and Western Kentucky, carving a 165-mile path across 11 counties and claiming 74 lives. The city of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard, with over 4,000 structures affected. A candle factory was flattened, killing nine workers, and many historic downtown buildings were destroyed. More recently, in 2024, a deadly EF-4 tornado with winds estimated at 175-185 mph struck Greenfield, leaving at least five people dead and dozens of homes destroyed during its 44-mile rampage through southwestern and central Iowa.

EF-5 Tornado

An EF-5 is the ultimate smackdown of all tornadoes, blasting out winds over 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour). These extremely dangerous tornadoes cause serious jaw-dropping damage: well-built homes get lifted off their foundations, reinforced concrete buildings take a beating, trees get stripped of their bark, and car-sized debris turns into airborne missiles.

In Twisters, an EF-5 tornado makes an appearance not just once, but twice. The first time, Kate and her friends think they’re up against an EF-1 tornado, but they’re actually facing an EF-5, resulting in the tragic loss of Kate’s friends and her ditching all her tornado experiments out of sheer trauma. Fast-forward and Kate has to confront her worst nightmare again when another EF-5 tornado threatens to tear apart everything in El Reno.

In the real world, the most infamous EF-5 tornado hit El Reno in 2013. This monster tornado, the widest ever recorded, wreaked havoc over rural Central Oklahoma. The tornado tragically killed four storm chasers, marking the first known deaths in storm-chasing history. Despite staying mostly over open land, its immense size and unpredictable movements caught many off-guard, including thousands of Oklahoma City residents who tried to outrun it in their cars, leading to a chaotic and dangerous traffic jam. These days, EF-5 tornadoes are rare. Dubbed the EF-5 drought, the last EF-5 to hit the U.S. was in Moore, Oklahoma in 2013. This gap marks the longest span without a monster twister of this magnitude on record.

Fire Whirls

A fire whirl, also known as a firenado or fire twister, is basically a whirlwind that’s whipped up by a fire, often filled with flames or ash. These start as a swirl of wind, made visible by smoke, and happen when intense heat and turbulent wind conditions create spinning eddies of air. These eddies can tighten into a tornado-like vortex that sucks in debris and combustible gas. Despite the nickname “firenado”, fire whirls aren’t technically tornadoes since their vortex doesn’t always stretch from the cloud base to the ground.

In Twisters, one of these fiery beasts makes an appearance when Kate and Tyler, now teaming up, chase a tornado against Javi and his Storm Par crew. This tornado turns out to be deadlier than anticipated. It barrels into an oil refinery, igniting a massive blaze, causing explosions, and spawning a spectacular fire whirl that almost killed Javi and his partner Scott (David Corenswet).

In real life, a fire whirl was spotted over Gun Lake in British Columbia. These fiery phenomena occur when high fire intensifies and strong winds and unstable air masses collide. This rare fire-generated tornado formed near Gold Bridge, B.C., in the early hours of August 18, 2023, as crews battled a nearby wildfire about 70 km northwest of Lillooet.