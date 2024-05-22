The Big Picture Get ready for an exhilarating storm-chasing ride with the upcoming movie Twisters, complete with intense action and peril.

Director Lee Isaac Chung promises big action set pieces and lasting consequences for the storm chasers in this sequel.

With a PG-13 rating and a talented ensemble cast, Twisters is set to be a wild ride full of compelling performances and exciting plot twists.

It’s the summer blockbuster season and fans are gearing up for some of the hotly anticipated features to hit the big screen. Among them is Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ upcoming feature Twisters, the standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister, which is set to take fans on an exhilarating storm-chasing ride. The movie has finally got its rating and it has garnered PG-13 for “intense action and peril, some language and injury images," ComicBook reports.

The rating establishes director Lee Isaac Chung has made a four-quadrant feature that promises big action set pieces and some lasting consequences for the storm chasers. The sequel follows Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser, who is haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years. She now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City but is drawn back into the open plains by her friend, Javi to test a new tracking system. There, she meets a charming and reckless social-media superstar, Tyler Owens (Powell), who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his crew. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena, Kate, Tyler, and their teams find themselves fighting for their lives.

What to Expect From ‘Twisters’?

With an exciting premise and a PG-13 rating, the movie is going to be full of big set pieces, lots of storm chasing, and an exciting plot. Previously revealed images see the teams facing the consequences of getting into the middle of the storm. Speaking to Collider previously, movie’s scribe Mark L. Smith, teased, “it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic.” He further praised the director saying, “But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

The previously released trailers give fans a taste of this wild ride as well as promise some compelling performances. The movie boasts an ensemble lineup including Anthony Ramos as Javi, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, and Daryl McCormack. Further rounding off the cast are Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O'Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.

Twisters will storm into theatres on July 19. You can learn more about the film in our guide here.