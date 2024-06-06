The Big Picture Thrilling new poster released for highly anticipated "Twisters", starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Two-time Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung to direct the sequel with a star-studded cast and $200 million budget.

Powell, a rising Hollywood star, has multiple successful projects lined up, including the highly-rated "Hit Man".

The next big theatrical release for one of the biggest movie stars in the world just got a thrilling new look. The official IMAX X account released a new poster for Twisters, showing stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones embracing in the middle of a dangerous tornado. Twisters marketing has been storming all over the place the last several weeks, with new images and trailers being released to build anticipation. 2024's Twisters stars Powell, Edgar-Jones, David Corenswet, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, and Katy O'Brian, and will serve as a sequel to the 1996 original.

Two-time Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung, best known for his work writing and directing Minari, as well as an episode of The Mandalorian, will direct Twisters. Mark L. Smith and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will serve as scribes on the film, which is currently set to release exclusively in theaters on July 19. Twisters carries a hefty budget, reportedly coming in at around $200 million, meaning the film will need to find extraordinary success at the box office to finish its theatrical run in the green. However, the original Twister film is hailed as a cult classic with a large audience who will almost certainly show up to support a sequel, be it out of excitement or cautious curiosity.

‘Twisters’ Star Glen Powell Is Rising Through the Hollywood Ranks

Few people working in Hollywood have had a bigger last few years than Powell. His role as Hangman opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick put him on everyone's radar, and the charming and affable actor has since won over everyone's heart. He recently appeared alongside Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, the rom-com which grossed more than $219 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of only $25 million.

Powell also has another highly-rated film premiering on Netflix this weekend, Hit Man, which currently sits at a nearly flawless rating of 97% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Andor star Adria Arjona also stars opposite Powell in the film, which is directed by five-time Oscar nomiee Richard Linklater. Powell also has several other intriguing projects in the works, including Monsanto, a legel drama from director John Lee Hancock which he'll star in alongside Laura Dern and Anthony Mackie.

Twisters arrives exclusively in theaters on July 19. Check out the new poster above and find tickets for the film below.

