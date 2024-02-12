The Big Picture Twisters is an original story that is separate from the 1997 film, with a new generation of storm chasers facing a legendary storm front.

The movie aims to connect with audiences worldwide by exploring the universal idea of humans versus weather and our powerlessness against cataclysmic forces.

The star-studded cast includes Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and more, with Lee Isaac Chung directing and receiving praise for his work and enthusiasm.

It's the wonder of nature, baby! Twisters has dropped the finger of god in the middle of Super Bowl Sunday and we've got a poster to go along with the eye-popping and thrilling trailer that showcases a new generation of storm chasers, following a legendary storm front for totally different reasons. The movie, directed by Lee Isaac Chung and led by Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos, is an original story that is unconnected, in a narrative sense, from the original 1997 film.

Late last year, Powell spoke with Deadline to reveal more details about the movie, noting it was a new story for a new generation, while also acknowledging the legacy of what came before.

“It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day. I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me.If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory. And humans versus weather is a very universal idea—how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces,”

Who Else is in 'Twisters'?

The cast has also been bulked out with the likes of Brandon Perea (Nope), Daryl McCormack(Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Maura Tierney (NewsRadio), Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman: Legacy), Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), and Katy O'Brian (The Mandalorian).

Tierney—who has a small part in the film— spoke with Collider recently, telling Perri Nemiroff that she was "excited" to see the finished product while praising the work and the enthusiasm of Chung as director. "[Lee Isaac Chung] is perfect for almost anything," said Tierney. "Again, that's a situation where it's not like I thought the part was going to be necessarily as interesting as some other things that I've played, but I really wanted to work with him, and he's great to work with. Again, they're both similar. People who do their homework and know what they're doing are very flexible on set and have a good sense of humor so that there's a real sense of fluidity on set, and that's the really exciting directors to work with."

Twisters will premiere in theaters on July 19, 2024. Check out the trailer below.