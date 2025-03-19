The sequel to the 1996 hit Twister has found another streaming home less than a year after hitting theaters and months after landing on Peacock. Twisters starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones began streaming on Peacock last November, and now Prime Video has announced via its official X (formerly called Twitter) account that the 2024 film is available to watch on the streamer, giving many the chance to re-watch or even see the brilliant pic for the first time.

Twisters was added to Prime Video on Tuesday, March 18, in the U.S., and it’s already a favorite among viewers. The standalone Twister sequel is currently the most-watched movie on the streamer in the U.S., which may be unsurprising considering how much attention it received at the time of its release. In addition, Twisters did well at the box office, doubling its $155 million production budget by grossing $267.8 million in North America and $104.5 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $372.3 million.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, Twisters is based on a story by Joseph Kosinski and was released in the U.S. on July 19, 2024. Not only did viewers love the disaster film, given its 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but also critics did, as it holds a 75% critics' rating on the review aggregator website. According to the audience, Twisters is “populated with likable characters and terrific visual effects” and “resembles a classic 1990s blockbuster in all the right ways.”

'Twisters' Is Definitely Worth Watching!