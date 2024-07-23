The Big Picture Director Lee Isaac Chung blends realism and cinematic imagination in Twisters' thrilling storm-chasing scenes, drawing inspiration from seasoned storm chasers.

Chung consulted with experts to ground the film's speculative technology in reality while delivering high-stakes drama.

Twisters sets itself apart as a must-see summer blockbuster by incorporating real-life storm-chasing techniques.

As Twisters storms into theaters, Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with director Lee Isaac Chung for a Q&A following our early screening to discuss the blend of realism and cinematic imagination that brought the film's thrilling storm-chasing scenes to life. Weintraub asked Chung about the authenticity of some of the film's dramatic storm-chasing sequences, such as the truck drilling into the ground and driving into a tornado. Chung revealed the real-life inspirations behind these scenes, noting the contributions of seasoned storm chasers like Sean Casey, while he also shared an interesting anecdote involving screenwriter Mark L. Smith. However, he humorously added a word of caution from their scientific advisor, Kevin Kelleher: “Please do not do anything you see in this movie.” He continued saying:

“Our storm chaser guys, Sean Casey, who we sent out to go get actual storm footage for us, he showed us his vehicle, and he has these three-foot spikes that go into the ground because he'll go into a place, and then he'll spike down, and he'll take footage. So, that's kind of real. Apparently, Mark L. Smith went chasing with some storm chasers, and they were all having a debate about whether you could drive in and launch fireworks into a tornado, and Mark thought that was amazing and put that into the film."

How Real Is 'Twisters' Though?

Image via Universal Pictures

When asked about the plausibility of the technology used by Daisy Edgar-Jones' character in the film, Chung acknowledged its speculative nature of using chemicals to "kill a tornado." He explained, "that's 100% theoretical and sci-fi in many ways. We tried to keep it as real as possible." The film's crew consulted with experts to ground the science in reality.

“We worked with a chemist and Kevin Kelleher, again. He was also very helpful on, ‘If they were to do this experiment, this is how it would work,’ and, ‘This is what would need to happen within that experiment.’ So all of those parameters that they’re talking about — the updraft, loading the updraft, all of that stuff — are real, but whether or not you could actually do that, I think that's quite sci-fi right now.”

Chung’s approach to Twisters highlights the film’s dedication to blending scientific fact with thrilling fiction. By incorporating real-life storm-chasing techniques and debates among actual storm-chasers, the film achieves a sense of authenticity while still delivering the high-stakes drama and spectacle that audiences crave. As the film takes viewers on a whirlwind journey, it's clear that Chung's attention to detail and commitment to realism, even in the realm of the fantastical, sets Twisters apart as a must-see summer blockbuster.

For more behind-the-scenes insights and full interviews, stay tuned to Collider. Check out our full Q&A with Chung below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin Expand

Get Tickets