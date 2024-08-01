The Big Picture Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding world of storm chasing with Benjamin Wallfisch's symphonic score for Twisters.

Get ready to be swept away by the latest musical marvel from composer Benjamin Wallfisch! Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive sneak listen of the track "Nature's Masterpiece" from the highly anticipated score of Twisters. The full score is set to be released on August 2, but we've got your first taste of the symphonic grandeur that promises to elevate the film's storm-chasing drama to new heights.

In Twisters, Wallfisch delves into the heart-pounding world of storm chasers, capturing the relentless fury of tornadoes with a score that intertwines seamlessly with the narrative's intense twists and turns. Drawing from his deep respect for the original film's monumental impact, Wallfisch crafts a soundscape that mirrors the sheer scale and power of the storms. His compositions range from thunderous orchestrations that echo the ferocity of nature's wrath to delicate piano motifs that underscore the fragile beauty within the chaos.

The composer visited the set in Oklahoma during filming, immersing himself in the environment and drawing inspiration from the very locations that play a pivotal role in the movie. The firsthand experience informed the score's creation, adding an authentic touch to the music's emotional and thematic depth.

What Is 'Twisters' About?

Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and follows a fresh team of storm chasers navigating the perilous pursuit of tornadoes. The narrative centers on Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm-chaser who has since retreated to the safety of New York City to study storm patterns from a distance. Kate carries the emotional scars from a devastating tornado encounter during her college years. Despite her reluctance, she is persuaded by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to return to the storm-laden plains of Oklahoma to field-test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

In Oklahoma, Kate finds herself face-to-face with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a daring social-media star who recklessly chases storms to entertain his online followers. As the storm season reaches a fever pitch, Kate and Tyler, along with their team, confront unprecedented and terrifying weather phenomena. The film delves into their high-stakes efforts to predict and possibly control the immense power of the tornadoes, as multiple storm systems converge over central Oklahoma. The situation escalates into life-threatening scenarios, presenting both a spectacle of nature's fury and a challenge for the team as they strive to mitigate the ensuing chaos and destruction.

"It was such a thrill and joy to work with Lee Isaac Chung on Twisters," Wallfisch shared, continuing:

"Even in the most intense and powerful action pieces, he still manages to always make it feel personal and about the characters. The sheer power and majesty of the storms is always grounded in us rooting for Kate, Tyler, Javi, and all the others, and finding a way to capture that balance and tone was the main starting point for the score. As a huge fan of the original movie, it was an honor to have been invited to be a part of this incredible film."

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and updates on Twisters and other upcoming releases. And don't miss the full score release on August 2.

