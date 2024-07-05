The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures and Landmark Theaters to offer Los Angeles a chance to see Lee Isaac Chung's sequel, Twisters, before its official theatrical release.

Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister that stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Enter for a chance to win free tickets to this special event at the Landmark Sunset Theatre in LA, followed by an exclusive Q&A with director Lee Isaac Chung.

If you feel it, chase it, Los Angeles! Buckle up, readers, because Collider’s next early screening is taking us into some treacherous winds. We’re happy to announce that we’re teaming up with Universal Pictures and Landmark Theaters to offer you the opportunity to win free tickets to an advanced screening of Lee Isaac Chung’s (Minari) standalone sequel, Twisters. Check out the details below to see how you can enter for a chance to catch Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) take on tornadoes before the movie’s official release in theaters, followed by an exclusive Q&A with Chung.

For fans of the original Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, summer 2024 is taking us back to the theaters for another harrowing adventure with Twisters. There are a lot of disaster movies, but there aren’t many blockbuster features that capture the devastation of Mother Nature quite like Jan de Bont’s 1996 movie. For the sequel, the script was written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), inspired by the original screenplay from Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park) and Anne-Marie Martin. Helming the project is the Oscar-nominated writer-director Lee Isaac Chung.

What Is ‘Twisters’ About?

In December 2023, Collider exclusively reported that Twisters would not share a connection with the original film from a conversation with Smith. Instead of a legacy sequel, this one introduces us to a new adrenaline-hungry duo with former storm chaser Kate Carter (Egdar-Jones) and self-proclaimed "tornado wrangler" Tyler Owens (Powell). After a traumatic incident with a tornado in her college days, Kate has given up fieldwork for studying storm patterns behind a screen, where it’s safe. Years later, the promise of groundbreaking technology lures Kate back into the fold, where her reservations about the deadly storms are challenged by Owens and his rowdy group of storm chasers. The unpredictable nature of these cyclones, however, is worsened as the storm season grows more intense, and they all find themselves fighting to survive the Oklahoma plains.

Twisters also boasts a stacked cast, including Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Brandon Perea (Nope), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Maura Tierney (The Iron Claw), David Corenswet (Pearl), and Sasha Lane (American Honey).

‘Twisters’ Screening Details