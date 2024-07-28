The Big Picture Twisters exceeded expectations with $46.4 million in its second weekend, showing signs of remarkable longevity.

The film's success is heavily driven by American audiences due to its unique setting and storyline.

Twisters has become a viral sensation, surpassing $100 million in its first week, and promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Twisters continues to defy all expectations, and it has stood firm in the face of a Marvel-sized supercell to post a remarkable second weekend of $35.3 million domestically and $11.1 million overseas for a total of $46.4 million, giving it a global tally of $221.3 million and counting. Despite the arrival of the cinematic EF5 that was Deadpool & Wolverine, the film proved that it works not only as counterprogramming but also, that the movie might well be benefitting from repeat viewers (this writer included). Based on its drop from last weekend, it appears the movie is going to have remarkable legs and may well end up posting one of the highest domestic grosses of the year.

While the overseas numbers aren't great, the domestic numbers are outstanding. The film is very America-heavy, particularly as it's set in the heartlands and tornadoes aren't seen in such numbers in many other places around the world, but despite the international disappointment, the film is still on track for a terrific run at the box office.

Twisters has already exceeded expectations, breaking the $100 million mark within its first week of release. The film has become a viral sensation, thanks in part to the dedication of its cast in promoting the movie and the immersive experience provided by 4DX screenings. Twisters continues to draw audiences to theaters, proving that the legacy of the original Twister lives on in this thrilling new chapter.

What Is 'Twisters' About?

Twisters is the highly anticipated spiritual sequel to Twister, the 1996 blockbuster directed by Jan de Bont. The original film, featuring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, captivated audiences with its thrilling depiction of storm chasers using cutting-edge technology to track tornadoes. The catch? They had to get dangerously close to the storms to make their system work. The film was a monumental success, becoming a cult classic and an iconic piece of Americana. With news of a sequel, fans were eager to see how it could possibly top the original.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters introduces a new generation of storm chasers. The story centers on Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser who now studies storm patterns from the safety of New York City. Haunted by a devastating tornado encounter during her college years, Kate is convinced by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to return to the plains to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

In Oklahoma, Kate meets Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a reckless social media star who chases storms to entertain his online followers. As the storm season intensifies, they encounter unprecedented and terrifying weather phenomena. The film follows their efforts to predict and possibly tame the immense power of these tornadoes as multiple storm systems converge over central Oklahoma, leading to life-threatening situations and immense carnage—in the most sensational way possible.

