Hold on to your seats, storm chasers! A sequel to the epic disaster movie Twister (1996) is in the works, and it's sure to bring a whirlwind of excitement. The upcoming film, titled Twisters, promises to be a new chapter in the adrenaline-fueled universe of storm chasing. With rumors swirling about the plot and casting choices, fans of the original movie are eagerly anticipating what's in store.

Twister, the iconic 1996 disaster film, has been a cult classic for years, and for good reason. This action-packed movie has it all: epic tornadoes, a thrilling love story, and a cast of talented actors who bring the drama to life. With its intense visuals, heart-pumping soundtrack, and unforgettable scenes, Twister has been a favorite of moviegoers for decades. But it's not just the film's intense thrills and emotional moments that made it a fan favorite. Twister also had a major impact on pop culture, inspiring everything from merchandise to amusement park rides. Who could forget the classic line, "We've got cows!" or the iconic scene of a tornado tearing through a cornfield? Twister's legacy has endured for over two decades, making it a staple of '90s cinema and beyond.

With the announcement of its long-awaited sequel, fans are eagerly anticipating what's in store for Twisters and the thrilling ride it promises to take them on. So, grab your weatherproof gear, get ready to brave the elements, and let's take a closer look at what we know so far about Twisters!

When and Where Is Twisters Releasing?

Get ready to be swept off your feet! The much-awaited Twisters movie is coming to town on July 19, 2024. The movie is currently locked in for a theatrical release. At the moment, there isn’t much information on whether the film will be made available for online streaming but it will likely get a streaming release at some point after the theatrical run. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates!

Is There Already a Trailer for Twisters?

The trailer for Twisters, the storm-chasing sequel, hasn't been released but don't blow away just yet! Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on this windy adventure. And while you wait, you can check out the trailer for the original movie in the player below:

What Do We Know About the Plot of Twisters?

The sequel to the classic 1996 movie has been in the making since 2020, but details on the storyline are scarce at the moment. Universal has stated that it will be a "new chapter" in the franchise's world, but how it all fits together is still a mystery. However, Deadline reports that the film is expected to center around the daughter of the iconic characters played by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, who's carrying on the family tradition of chasing storms! We're all wondering if Helen Hunt will make a comeback, but no official word yet. The producers are already on the hunt for the perfect storm-chasers to join the cast, with some exciting additions already announced.

What Is the Original Twister (1996) About?

The original 1996 Twister was an instant hit, raking in over $494 million globally. The film's incredible success was due in large part to its brilliant special effects, the likes of which had never been seen before. Jan de Bont, the mastermind behind the hit movie Speed, directed the film, and the legendary Steven Spielberg served as executive producer. The screenplay was penned by none other than Michael Crichton, the author behind Jurassic Park. In the now-iconic blockbuster, we follow the story of Dr. Jo Harding, a brilliant university professor, and her team of daring students as they prepare to face one of the most powerful storms in decades.

With their state-of-the-art tornado data-gathering device, Dorothy, developed by Jo's estranged husband, Bill, the team is poised to take on the elements like never before. But when they discover that their arch-nemesis, Dr. Jonas Miller, has stolen their technology and built his own device, the stakes are raised, and the pressure is on. Bill comes out of retirement to help Jo and the team on one final mission to collect the critical data needed to save lives.

Twister is a must-watch movie that delivers a thrilling experience filled with drama and action. And with the sequel Twisters in the works, we can only hope that it lives up to its predecessor's legacy, if not exceed it.

Who's In the Cast of Twisters?

All the casting updates we've seen so far for Twisters have involved talented actors who are sure to raise the bar for the franchise, with Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos reported to be starring in the lead roles in the highly anticipated film. Powell, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, would make a fantastic addition to the cast. Meanwhile, Edgar-Jones, who captured our hearts in the hit series Normal People, would bring her natural charm and talent to the table. And with Ramos, who has been making waves with his performances in Hamilton and In the Heights, we can expect nothing short of excellence.

In the original Twister movie, Helen Hunt played the fearless and determined Dr. Jo Harding, who leads the charge in developing a tornado data-gathering device. Her estranged husband, Bill, was portrayed by the charming and witty late actor Bill Paxton, who joins the team for one last mission to test their invention. And let's not forget about Cary Elwes, who played the sleazy and competitive Dr. Jonas Miller, who tries to steal the team's technology and beat them to the punch.

Who's Making Twisters (And When Is It Filming)?

Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar-nominated director of the critically acclaimed movie Minari, is reportedly in early discussions to take the helm of Twisters. This would mark Chung's first foray into big-budget, action-packed tentpoles. While this hasn't been confirmed yet, rumors are that the focus is still on closing Chung's deal, which is currently in negotiations.

Mark L. Smith, the screenwriter behind the upcoming drama Boys in the Boat, has been signed on to write the script, while Frank Marshall from the Kennedy/Marshall Company will be producing the film. Smith has a track record of working with Hollywood heavy-hitter George Clooney, having penned the script for the Netflix movie Midnight Sky, which Clooney directed and starred in. Twisters will also be co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The studio execs overseeing the production are Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell from Universal, and Ashley Jay Sandberg from Kennedy/Marshall.

Twisters is currently expected to begin principal photography in the United States in May 2023. Stay tuned for more!