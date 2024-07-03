The Big Picture Twisters, a legacy sequel, focuses on Tornado Wranglers risking their lives to study tornadoes.

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos lead the cast, portraying fearless researchers.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith, Twisters premieres on July 19.

Twisters is looking to continue the legacy of Jan de Bont's blockbuster on the big screen, more than twenty years after the release of the story that captivated audiences with a narrative centered around the danger these natural disasters represent for the community. A new featurette from the legacy sequel released by Fandango focuses on the Tornado Wranglers. The team is focused on bringing the strength of tornadoes straight to the audience through the content they produce, even if the activity constantly puts their lives at risk. But the leads of Twisters are ready to take on anything nature has prepared for them.

The new sneak peek from Twisters features the main cast of the movie, including Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Katy O'Brian. Powell will play Tyler Owens, the fearless leader of the team. The character won't let anything stop him down while trying to get as close to a major tornado as possible. He will be joined in his quest by Kate Carter (Edgar-Jones), another researcher excited about using plenty of technological equipment to study the natural disasters from a close distance. While the team doesn't mind the danger tornadoes represent, the upcoming sequel will put them in a particularly deathly situation.

Lee Isaac Chung sat in the director's chair for Twisters. Before diving deep into the dynamic of the Tornado Wranglers and what they do for a living, the filmmaker gained plenty of praise for his work on Minari. The emotional drama about a family of immigrants moving to Arkansas was nominated for six Academy Awards. After the semi-autobiographical journey seen in Minari, Chung was ready to make the transition to the major studio system with the explosive action of Twisters. On July 19, audiences will be able to witness the tale of the Tornado Wranglers on the big screen.

Who Wrote 'Twisters'?

Close

The Twisters screenplay needed to be written by someone who understood what made the first movie such a major hit when it premiered in theaters, and what narrative could continue its legacy so many years later. The studio decided to hire Mark L. Smith for the job. The screenwriter recently worked on The Marsh King's Daughter, the drama starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn about a young woman confronting the mysteries of her past. Before that, Smith also worked on The Revenant and Vacancy. Judging by the team behind the project, it could be said that Twisters is in good hands.

You can check out the new featurette from Twisters below, before the movie premieres in theaters on July 19: