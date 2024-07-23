The Big Picture Twisters, the spiritual sequel to the 1996 disaster movie, lives up to expectations with high-octane action and surprises.

Director Lee Isaac Chung shares his experience with Steven Spielberg's involvement, calling working with the legendary filmmaker a "real film school."

Spielberg's feedback and advice during the editing process significantly impacted the final product of Twisters.

Twisters has blown its way into theaters today, following a high-octane media campaign, and it hasn't disappointed. The spiritual sequel to the 1996 disaster movie has delivered exactly as extreme weather enthusiasts would have hoped, and there was an unexpected high-profile figure involved in making it happen. During a Q&A with Collider's Steve Weintraub following our early screening, Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung shared his remarkable experience of having Steven Spielberg as an executive producer on the film. The conversation revealed the profound impact Spielberg had on the project, particularly through his direct involvement in the editing process.

Weintraub asked Chung about his feelings knowing Spielberg was watching Twisters. Chung recounted, "I knew he was watching it at home in his theater. I was counting down the minutes—‘Oh, he's watching the rodeo scene…’ I knew all that stuff." Spielberg's feedback came soon after, with a phone call that was both exhilarating and validating for Chung.

"He called me afterwards and he was incredibly encouraging. The first thing he said was, ‘You'll be happy to know that I watched this on a very big screen and that's what this movie deserves.’"

Spielberg's involvement didn’t end there. He spent significant time in the editing room with Chung, offering insights and advice. Reflecting on this experience, Chung said, "It was wonderful. It was like a real film school with him." They watched the movie together twice, with Spielberg providing detailed notes and suggestions. One particular piece of advice stood out to Chung. He told Collider:

"There are a couple of moments in the movie where some characters are talking about another character... In the edit, originally, Ben says something like, ‘She's very intriguing,’ and then you cut to a reaction from Tyler or something else, and then we cut to Kate. But Steven was saying, ‘When a character talks about another character, it's great to cut straight to that character. It makes a really good dynamic cut.’"

Lee Isaac Chung Was Honored to Learn From Steven Spielberg

Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For Chung, working closely with Spielberg was not just a career milestone but also an enriching learning experience. Spielberg's nuanced understanding of film and his ability to impart practical, impactful advice left a lasting impression on Chung. "I just remember little things like that were really great adjustments that he was making," Chung remarked, highlighting how these small yet significant tweaks elevated the final product.

As Twisters takes theaters by storm, audiences can look forward to a film shaped not only by Chung's vision but also by Spielberg's seasoned expertise. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive insights and updates on Twisters and other upcoming releases. You can watch our full Q&A with Chung below.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin

