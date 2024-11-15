Great news for Peacock subscribers — you can feel it and chase it as often as you like following the news that Twisters is now officially streaming on the platform. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones stole our hearts this summer as they rampaged their way through Oklahoma using their wits and science as they attempted to find a way to stop the deadliest tornado surge in history, and we loved seeing them do it.

The movie, a sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister, brought together fans of the original with a fresh audience as it followed a new generation of storm chasers as they track one of the most violent stormfronts on record, led by Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, a young, traumatized meteorologist who finds herself back in the field, alongside a reckless adrenaline junkie social media star played by the always magnetic Powell.

How Successful Was 'Twisters'?

Twisters wrapped up its run in the multiplexes last month with a total of $267,762,265, which also marked 72% of the film's worldwide tally, ending with approximately $371 million globally. The movie was popular with critics too, earning a 75% Positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Certified Fresh. With audiences, the movie received a rating of 91% on the Popcornmeter.

Collider's Jeff Ewing really enjoyed watching the film, and in particular, the performances of the leading duo as well as the terrific direction by Lee Isaac Chung. He wrote:

"As a whole, Twisters works. Once again, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film. Unfortunately, it also struggles to balance certain plot lines and find satisfying integration of the beats of one particularly important character, and a few of the supporting players are a little underused. On balance, Twisters is nonetheless a thrilling crowd-pleaser that takes the disaster picture in exciting, novel directions, and an excellent showcase of talent across the board."

Twisters is available to watch on Peacock now. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

