It's Glen Powell's birthday, and Peacock knows there's only one way to celebrate it. The streaming platform has announced that Twisters will become part of their catalog on November 15. Just before the end of the year, audiences will be able to dive deep into their favorite moments from this summer's most charismatic legacy sequel. More than two decades have passed since Twister frightened viewers with its depiction of a devastating natural disaster. Twisters grabs the soul of the original movie and brings it to the present day, with a talented cast that brings audiences right to the center of the tragedy.

Twisters follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a talented meteorologist who left her life as a scientist in the past due to a terrible accident that took place when she was a storm chaser. But when Javi (Anthony Ramos) tells her about a project with the potential to save many people, Kate can't let the opportunity go. The only problem is that she'll have to compete against Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) while collecting data. The annoying influencer only wants to be close to these disasters in order to get clicks, and Kate will have to do everything in her power to keep him away from her noble work.

When attempting to continue the legacy of Twister, Universal Pictures knew that they had to recruit a filmmaker who was up for the challenge. Lee Isaac Chung had just received a lot of praise for his work on Minari. The semi-biographical drama about a family of South Korean immigrants and their struggle after moving to the United States received multiple nominations at the Academy Awards. Twisters allowed Chung to go from a small, intimate drama to the world of Hollywood blockbusters.

What's Next for Glen Powell?

Twisters arrived during the best year of Glen Powell's career. After starring in the legacy sequel and in Anyone But You, the actor is ready to move on to different projects. Powell will be seen next in a new Chad Powers television series the performer is developing alongside Michael Waldron. The pair could deliver a very exciting premise, considering Waldron recently worked in both the Loki television series and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The cast of the project will also include Steve Zahn and Toby Huss.

Twisters will be available for streaming on Peacock on November 15. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.