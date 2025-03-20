After earning over $370 million at the worldwide box office last year, Twisters is making the rounds on a new streaming service. Glen Powell’s legacy sequel had been streaming exclusively on Peacock since it left theaters and made its digital debut last year, but the film recently departed the platform and began streaming on Prime Video, where it has made a swift run to the #1 spot. The film earned rave scores from both critics and audiences, leading to it boasting scores of 75% from critics and 90% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to Glen Powell, Twisters also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, Anthony Ramos as Javi, and David Corenswet as Scott. Corenswet will star in Superman later this year.

Lee Isaac Chung directed Twisters with a script from Mark L. Smith and Joseph Kosinski. Both Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin also received writing credit on Twisters for their work penning the screenplay for the original Twister, which was directed by Jan de Bont. Twisters scribe Joseph Kosinski is also a famous director who recently helmed Top Gun: Maverick, another legacy sequel starring Tom Cruise that grossed just under $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Kosinski also recently helmed Spiderhead, the 2022 R-rated thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller that was critically panned upon its Netflix release. Spiderhead also wasn’t the first time Kosinski and Teller had worked together — the two teamed up five years prior on Only the Brave, the firefighting biopic that also stars Josh Brolin. Kosinski has also been tapped to direct Brad Pitt’s new F1 movie.

