A classic of the disaster movie genre, Twister has proven to be a consistent hit with audiences, with its rewatchability helping to keep it relevant for the almost 30 years since its release. Not just a popcorn flick for viewers, the movie even nabbed itself two Academy Award nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, with said effects certainly holding up until this day. Calls for a return to the storming madness of Twister have been loud for many years, with that very announcement finally arriving in June 2020.

Now some four years on, the long-awaited spiritual sequel is ready to hit screens, although the road to release has not been easy. With rejections from higher-ups and filming delays due to the strikes impacting the movie's production, it could be said that the road to the premiere has been a bit like chasing a tornado. Nevertheless, after plenty of waiting, fans, young and old, will finally be able to grab their ticket, sit back, and get whisked away among drama, action, and hopefully a flying cow in Twisters. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at exactly where and when you can watch Twisters.

Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin

Is 'Twisters' on Streaming?

Not yet. Although there is not yet a confirmed streaming date, because of the move on Universal's pay-one window for films from HBO to Peacock back in 2021, the upcoming sequel will likely arrive on the Peacock platform. Peacock is currently host to a plethora of enticing movies and shows, with subscriptions available for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for an ad-based option, or you can go ad-free for either $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Check out the link below for more information on Peacock's pricing structure:

Is 'Twisters' in Theaters?

Twisters will officially be released in theaters in the US on July 19, 2024. This is two days after the movie's international release on July 17, and 11 days since it premiered in London on July 8.

An experience this epic must surely be indulged in full on the big screen. A theatrical release will be the only way to see Twisters in all its glory in the immediate future, with US distribution headed by Universal Pictures.

Here are some handy links to find when Twisters will be showing in a theater near you:

Watch the Trailer for 'Twisters'

The Twisters trailer, available to watch above, is a blustery slice of the greater action yet to come. By throwing viewers straight into the swirling thick of it, Twisters wastes no time in setting the tone, with the first look at a tornado instantly showcasing its malevolence. Clearly, no expense has been spared in the upcoming popcorn flick, with the titular storms themselves looking all too real. Packed full of breathless action, moments of science, and, of course, Glen Powell's unmissable charm, Twisters is sure to be one of 2024's most unforgettable cinematic experiences. A synopsis for the movie reads:

"Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma."

Not just all about action, Twisters will also feature plenty of touching drama and a hint of comedy along the way, inspired by the original. The ensemble is enticing too, with a host of famous faces in the cast including the likes of the aforementioned Powell (Hit Man), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Brandon Perea (Nope), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Maura Tierney (NewsRadio), Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Katy O'Brian (The Mandalorian), and Paul Scheer (Black Monday).

Where Can You Watch the Original 'Twister'?

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment

For those ready to purchase their tickets for the storm of the summer, it might be a good idea to catch up on Twisters' spiritual predecessor, Twister. The 1996 movie was an unexpected hit upon arrival, since proving to be a cult classic and laying the framework for many weather-based disaster movies to come after it. Starring the likes of Helen Hunt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Bill Paxton, this tornado-chasing team will set the tone perfectly for a trip to the theater.

Officially, despite being previously tricky to track down, the original Twister is now available to view at your leisure on Max. Not only that, but, for fans of physical media, the film has been given a special 4K Blu-ray release that has been ready for purchase since July 9. This special release includes featurettes from previous iterations of the movie's release, as well as an all-new featurette, "The Legacy of Twister: Taken by the Wind". Available for $33.99, the special also includes a music video, audio commentary, and much more.

