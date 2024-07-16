The Big Picture Twisters, the highly anticipated disaster sequel, features a stellar cast chasing down even bigger storms than before.

Twisters, one of this summer’s most anticipated blockbusters, is hitting U.S. theaters this week. The Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones-led disaster thriller is leaving international audiences blown away in its wake, so to celebrate the theatrical release, we’re offering our U.S.-based readers an exciting giveaway. We’ve teamed up with Universal Pictures and the beloved movie-loving team over at Super Yaki for a T-shirt giveaway from their new Twisters collection!

From director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) and based on a script from co-writers Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, Twisters is the disaster sequel to the 1996 film. Though not a direct sequel, Powell and Edgar-Jones take up the mantle from the original duo played by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton and lead a stellar cast, who bring back the adrenaline rush and charm of the first movie as they chase down even bigger storms than our first rodeo. Twisters also features Anthony Ramos, Katy O’Brian, Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Kiernan Shipka, and more.

What is ‘Twisters’ About?

Where Jan de Bont’s Twister sought to shorten the time between a tornado warning and the devastation these forces of nature leave behind, the team in Twisters is looking to tame them. Kate (Edgar-Jones) is a chaser who hopes to use advanced technology to lessen the strength of these violent storms. Years after a tragic incident drives Kate away from her dreams, she’s brought back into the fold by an old friend (Ramos), who introduces her to Tyler Owens (Powell), the Tornado Wrangler, and his adventurous crew. Together they’ll team up to face a wave of deadly twisters head-on in the hopes of saving lives.

How to Enter to Win a Super Yaki ‘Twisters’ T-Shirt

Join Owens’ fearless Tornado Wranglers with one of Super Yaki’s latest designs — a 100% cotton T-shirt screen-printed with Owen’s indelible words of wisdom: “You don’t face your fears, you ride ‘em.” We’ve got shirts available for five lucky winners. If you’re based in the U.S. and are over the age of 18, hit this link and provide us with your email address for your chance to win.

Twisters hits theaters on July 17.

