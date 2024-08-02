The Big Picture Twister's ensemble cast breathes life into storm chasers, creating distinct personalities viewers can enjoy in between thrilling tornado scenes.

Disaster movies can suffer from the problem we saw in the MonsterVerse, where human characters get lost in the chaos of a massive spectacle. Rather than a Coliseum-sleeping kaiju or an ape from Skull Island, Twisters has Mother Nature on a rampage to the delight of viewers and the digital effects, with the funnel clouds are better than ever. Yet, it falls short of what the 1996 original did so well. While Twister wasn’t a full-on character study, it was a disaster movie that knew how to deliver the goods with an unforgettable ensemble of supporting characters.

The quirky band of storm chasers led by Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), the rival team of storm chasers, a lovable relative, and an outsider are cast with actors that create distinct personalities from the small moments they have onscreen. Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, and others ensure there is never a dull moment, even when there isn’t a tornado set piece for everyone to hurry after. Whether they nerd out over meteorology on the road or talk over each other around the lunch table, Twister lets viewers have fun with the people in this world of storm chasing.

‘Twisters’ Wastes the Talents of Its Supporting Actors

After nearly 30 years since the first movie was released, Twisters is the sequel not many thought would happen. Now that it’s out, for all the good stuff it gives, most of the side characters fall to the wayside. Well, everyone but Brandon Perea, who steals the show as Boone, matching the yeehaw energy of Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) as his right-hand man and co-passenger in their tornado-proof Dodge Ram. In their best scene together, they speed right into the path of a twister to shoot fireworks into the funnel, while Charley Crockett’s cover of “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky" plays. That backflip viewers see Boone do, is Perea himself and he was adamant about getting it onscreen. In a Hollywood Reporter interview, he was excited to bring his jam skating skills to the film and performed the backflip no less than 20 times.

Later, Perea is gleefully unhinged when he shouts, “We got twins! Twins!” But as Twisters goes on, the other chasers in Tyler’s group aren’t so lucky with their screen time. Katy O’Brian stays in the background as mechanic Dani, and viewers wouldn’t know O’Brian is the formidable presence she proved herself to be in Love Lies Bleeding from her very minimal screentime in Twisters. There is little done with Sasha Lane’s Lily, who has a high-flying drone that should capture unique perspectives from the skies, except there is little done with that. This sequel focuses much of its runtime on the guilt-ridden Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), leaving little space to see the group relationships. Storm chasing is a team effort, exemplified back in the original movie with a bunch of oddballs that are as endearing as they are eccentric.

'Twister's Side Characters Complete the Movie

In the original Twister, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Dusty acts like a stoner who wears baggy clothes that never fit right on his body. He’s the lovable weirdo who greets Bill by saying, “Oh, manly hand shakin' Zeus.” Rabbit (Ruck) can’t stand Sanders (Sean Whalen) putting creases into his maps by folding them. You gotta listen, Sanders, cause: “Rabbit is good, Rabbit is wise.” Twister gives us about 25 minutes of hanging out with this group until we get to the next tornado sighting; meanwhile, Twisters gives about 15 minutes between the opening and its next tornado, and the original benefits greatly from those extra 10 minutes.

During the race to see the F1, each vehicle on Jo’s team gets a different mood from the music their drivers play. Dusty blasts rock band Deep Purple from the loudspeaker hooked onto the top of his Barn Burner. Tár wasn’t on director Todd Field’s mind when he played Beltzer here, singing duets with Haynes (Wendle Josepher) as they belt out Rodgers and Hammerstein. Preacher (Scott Thomson) jams to the “William Tell Overture.” From how the chasers scramble to get to their vehicles to their playlists on the road, viewers get a sense of their excitement and personalities. In an EW interview, director Jan de Bont explains how he put the group’s chemistry on the screen during the lunch scene. “Initially, when we started filming it, one actor spoke, and then another spoke,” he said, but there wasn’t the energy he wanted, so he had them, “--interrupt each other. Break up and step on somebody’s line. It’s okay.”

The safest way to get struck by lightning is a casual topic for these weather nerds. “You wanna grab your ankles and stick your butt in the air,” Rabbit says. “He’s right. If you’re gonna get hit, it’s the safest orifice,” Haynes adds. “Yeah, I’d like to get hit by lightning once, you know, see what it’s like,” Joey (Joey Slotnick) finishes. As the lunch goes on, this back-and-forth could give you whiplash like it practically does to the outsider of the group, Dr. Melissa Reeves (Jami Gertz). Just as well, it helps viewers feel the history that is shared among everyone around the table.

Aunt Meg in 'Twister' Brings Depth and Purpose to the Storm Chasers

Even though Kate doesn’t really integrate with Tyler’s team, what she shares with Jo is having a relative as their best supporter.

Maura Tierney’s Cathy Carter wants to see her daughter save the world with her ideas on disrupting a tornado, a potentially life-saving achievement if Kate succeeds. While her incredulous reaction to Tyler’s parting gift is one of the film's funniest moments, she doesn't have as strong of an impact in the story as Aunt Meg does (you could even call Tierney's appearance in the film an elongated cameo). As Aunt Meg, Lois Smith plays the “cool aunt” who makes wind-vane artwork, radiates warmth, and knows how to cook one hell of a meal that should go down as one of the best food scenes in movies.

When the movie puts her in harm’s way, the stakes are personal. To rescue her from her destroyed home, the entire team comes together to get her safely to an ambulance. From Jo to Bill to Dusty, it's clear that Aunt Meg means a lot to every single one of them. Saving Meg not only gives inspiration to Jo and Bill on how to get Dorothy, their scientific instrument, to fly thanks to the wind-vane sculptures, but it also motivates them and the viewers to see them succeed. Meg humanizes the town of Wakita to show the dangers of a tornado warning that didn’t give enough time for the residents to take shelter. Other than Jo’s team or loved ones, there is the rival group that brings some friction. The polar opposite of Jo’s team is the long line of black vehicles that brings out Bill’s disdain.

'Twisters' Doesn't Have a Strong Enemy Force

The group is led by Jonas, with a smug and arrogant performance by Cary Elwes. He isn’t evil, he’s just a thorn in the side of Bill and Jo, so it’s satisfying to see Jonas, without the skills of a “human barometer,” miss his chance of intercepting a tornado. Poor Eddie (Zach Grenier) is Jonas’ luckless driver who gets bossed around and should have seriously considered switching sides. Their fate doesn’t feel like a worthy punishment. It’s a horrifying way to see the deadly and ruthless power Mother Nature inflicts within Tornado Alley. This rival dynamic seems to be ingrained in the Twister formula, as Twisters attempts to recreate it with some new additions.

David Corenswet brings a scummy persona to Scott, but Anthony Ramos isn’t given much to do as Javi, in a role that should be letting him shine. Stealing the idea of Dorothy like Jonas does, is nothing like the corrupt plan to take advantage of tornado victims that Scott and Javi have gotten into the business of with Storm Par. Eventually, Javi struggles with his role in this plan, but where the movie falls flat is in the weird decision to not only downplay his feelings for Kate but not even give a payoff to seeing Kate and Tyler get together (their kiss got cut). Javi’s romantic feelings are so subtle that it wouldn’t be that surprising if some moviegoers didn’t pick up on them.

‘Twisters’ Doesn’t Commit to a Love Triangle