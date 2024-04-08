The Big Picture CinemaCon showcases a lineup of upcoming films from big studios and indie banners, aiming to impress theater owners and the press.

This year's convention features highly anticipated titles like The Fall Guy, Boy Kills World, and Twisters.

Collider will provide exclusive coverage of CinemaCon, with previews of films like IF, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Terrifier 3 to keep audiences excited.

It's that time of the year again when the biggest upcoming films gather at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas for CinemaCon. The annual convention helps kick off the busiest season for theatergoing as spring and summer blockbusters prepare to make splashes in the coming months. This year, the halls are once again packed with posters and other displays promoting a stacked lineup filled with everything from anticipated indies to massive studio flicks overflowing with star power, all to make an impression on theater owners and the press in attendance. Collider's Steve Weintraub was able to capture a few pictures of some of the biggest attractions at the event which we can now share as everything gets underway.

2024's iteration of the convention has a tough act to follow after 2023 saw the arrival of plenty of pandemic-delayed titles and other major releases. Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie all made appearances last year and, except for Oppenheimer which fell just short, would go on to crack $1 billion at the box office. This year doesn't boast quite the same firepower, but it has its fair share of intriguing titles from the big studios like Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Universal, Paramount, and Disney alongside other banners like Neon, Crunchyroll, and the faith-based Angel Studios.

CinemaCon is slated to run from April 8 through Thursday, April 11. Collider will have much more coverage throughout the event as more news breaks. The full schedule is currently available on the official website. In the meantime, check out some of the highlights from the show floor below.

'The Fall Guy' CinemaCon Poster

Image via Steve Weintraub

David Leitch's The Fall Guy received a fitting display at the convention showing off the action feature's big stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the middle of a perilous stunt. The director's latest following 2022's Bullet Train reimagines the television series of the same name with Gosling in the role of stuntman Colt Seavers. Hired to help with his ex-girlfriend's first major Hollywood production, he's forced to become an action hero himself when the film's arrogant star, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, vanishes amid a sinister plot. Described as a love letter to stunt workers everywhere with practical action galore, the film hits theaters on May 3.

'Boy Kills World' CinemaCon Posters

Initially one of the headliners of TIFF's Midnight Madness last year, Boy Kills World is now gearing up for a rampage through theaters starting April 26 with new posters highlighting the colorful characters and chaos that await in the film. Bill Skarsgård leads the film as the titular deaf-mute boy with an inner monologue done by H. Jon Benjamin. Following the death of his parents, he trains under the guidance of a shaman to become death incarnate, ready to tear through those who wronged him in a violent, dystopian world. The action-packed, bloody thriller is produced by Evil Dead mastermind Sam Raimi with Moritz Mohr going behind the camera.

'Twisters' CinemaCon Interactive Display

Twisters is sweeping through CinemaCon nearly three decades after the original's release with a new interactive display that puts attendees into the eye of the storm and asks them to chase, ride, and survive. Set to touch down in theaters on July 19, the film follows Daisy Edgar-Jones as a former storm chaser coaxed back into the field to help track multiple dangerous systems over central Oklahoma with the help of a state-of-the-art new invention. She and her team cross paths with social media superstar Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) who gets his views from riding headlong into danger with his rowdy crew. Both are in for the ride of their lives, however, as the systems converge and leave them to survive on the ground amid a superstorm.

'IF' CinemaCon Posters

Popping with color, fantastical creatures, and Ryan Reynolds, IF came to CinemaCon with a few massive displays that show off the whimsy of the live-action animation hybrid from the mind of John Krasinski. The film revolves around our imaginary friends, from friendly purple monsters to dapper teddy bears and much more that only a few select people can see. Cailey Fleming plays the young Bea, who can see all the IFs left behind by children as they grow into adults and acts as their last lifeline to being remembered by their old pals. She's not alone, however, as Reynolds plays her next-door neighbor with the same ability. Written and directed by and also starring Krasinski, the feature hits theaters on May 17.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' CinemaCon Posters

Speaking of Krasinski, the former Office star also helped pen the story for A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel to his 2018 horror hit with Blunt. Directed and with a screenplay by Michael Sarnoski, the film takes place at the beginning of society's collapse, showing the pure carnage as Brooklyn, New York falls apart on the first day the world went silent. The CinemaCon poster shows an abandoned subway tunnel with a banner reminding everyone to be quiet and ominous shadows down in the tunnel itself. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn lead the cast as a pair of survivors trying to get by amid the alien invasion when knowledge of how to avoid danger is limited and the fear is still fresh. The horror film will invade theaters on June 28.

'Inside Out 2' CinemaCon Posters

More feels are on the way on June 14 with the release of Inside Out 2 and CinemaCon served as the perfect place to introduce the new emotions to everyone. A big display shows the divide between the five original emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, and their four new housemates - Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment. They'll have to learn to get along to help Riley, who is entering her teenage years and has a whole host of new feelings to work out during this challenging new period of her life. Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser will voice the four new emotions while Liza Lapira and Tony Hale will take over as Disgust and Fear for the departing Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader.

'Longlegs' CinemaCon Posters

Among the weirdest titles to attend CinemaCon is Oz Perkins's horror film Longlegs. The Nicholas Cage-led mystery thriller has unveiled a bevy of bizarre promotions with strange symbols and unsettling imagery that have worked to entice viewers to see exactly what it's all about when it hits theaters on July 12. These newest posters are equally troubling and play into the story of a serial killer with ties to the occult. Maika Monroe plays opposite Cage as FBI Agent Lee Harker, who is on the trail of the murderer when she finds a personal connection that leaves her in a race against time to find him before he strikes again.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' CinemaCon Posters