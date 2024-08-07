The Big Picture Twisters has entered the Top 5 Movies at the 2024 domestic box office, overtaking Godzilla x Kong.

Twisters has been highly praised for its thrilling action, direction, and strong character development.

Inside Out 2 remains the dominant force, with a significant lead over other top-grossing films like Twisters.

Ever since its July 19 theatrical debut, Twisters has continued to blow away much of its competition at the 2024 Box Office. Thanks to a consistent set of returns across a sustained period, the movie has now officially entered the Top 5 Movies at the 2024 domestic box office. Now in fifth place on over $198 million, the film has overtaken the previous fifth-place holder Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which sits just short on $196 million. Next in line for Twisters to dethrone is fourth place Dune: Part Two, although the Denis Villeneuve sequel's $80 million lead suggests Twisters might struggle to close the gap.

Twisters has worked wonders on the back of the cult success of the 1996 original, with the likes of Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones adding firepower to the project. Given the triumph of Twister, its sequel was always going to find a comfortable home in worldwide theaters, but that isn't to say it is not worthy of its own merit. Praised both publicly and by critics, the all-out action of the explosive cinematic experience makes for an unforgettable ride. Collider's own Jeff Ewing praised the popcorn flick, saying, "Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film."

'Inside Out 2' Blows the Rest of the List Away

Unsurprisingly, at the top of the list is Inside Out 2, with the Pixar sequel already one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The film is currently over $200 million ahead of its closest competitor in the aforementioned list, with the gap between it and Twisters a staggering $430 million. Surpassing $1.5 billion at the worldwide Box Office, Inside Out 2 has become the dominant force of 2024, with many other projects trying but failing to come close to the Kelsey Mann-helmed animation.

That is except for one, with the recent release of Deadpool and Wolverine looking to upset the status quo and claw for Inside Out 2's crown. Already on $852 million worldwide, the MCU flick has flown out of the gates thanks to genius marketing and a strong SDCC 2024 presence, leaving Inside Out 2 looking over their shoulder as their run at the Box Office trickles to an end. Stay tuned to Collider to find out if Deadpool and Wolverine can clinch the top spot at this year's Box Office.

Twisters has now officially entered the Top 5 Movies at the 2024 US Box Office. You can still grab tickets to the movie in theaters right now.

