Now well over a month in theaters, Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister, has exceeded all expectations and found itself on numerous impressive lists. Now, officially, the film has taken fifth place in yet another eye-catching category, namely the top thrillers ever at the US Box Office. With $258 million to its name and rising, the film has overtaken the former fifth-placed I Am Legend, which has a total of $256 million.

This follows a rip-roaring weekend in which Twisters won back some serious thunder after a week of poor performance. Many assumed ticket sales would continue to fall as the movie's theatrical run came to an end, especially considering Twisters has been available on VOD now since August 13. Alas, that hasn't stopped the film from seeing an uptick in sales this past weekend, with an impressive $7.16 million haul marking an increase of 17% on the previous week. Remarkably, this has been achieved despite the movie being now available in fewer theaters, but has certainly been helped by the film's widespread availability in 4DX. On Saturday, August 31, Twisters earned $2.87 million domestically, the highest it has achieved since two weeks prior during a Saturday, August 17 haul of $4.2 million. This is made even more remarkable when considering that, on Thursday, August 29, just 48 hours before, the film only took home $491,835.

A streaming date for Twisters has not yet been announced, although, given current trends, it is likely to arrive sometime within the next month or so. Given its continued Box Office success, this date is likely to be pushed back, so an estimate of early October seems fair. Twisters will be available to stream on Peacock, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when a release date is announced.

What Other Movies Make Up the Top 5 Thrillers at the All-Time US Box Office?

Twisters is a worthy addition to the aforementioned top 5 list, thanks in no small part to being one of the most breathless disaster movies to have reached mainstream cinema in quite some time. However, it has some stiff competition from the rest of the list, with some of the industry's biggest thrillers filling out each remaining place. In fourth place, on $273 million, is Alfonso Cuarón's 2013 space epic Gravity, which went on to pick up seven Academy Awards. In third place, on $292 million, is Christopher Nolan's Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio, a movie that still has many second-guessing themselves to this day. In second place, a hair's breadth ahead on $293 million, is M. Night Shyamalan's timeless The Sixth Sense, with first place going to the Box Office giant, Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, with a sequel arriving on October 4, 2024.

Twisters is now in the top 5 thrillers of all time at the domestic Box Office. You can still catch the film in theaters right now.

