The Big Picture Twisters storms into top 10 at the 2024 US Box Office with $156 million in just one week.

Twisters surpasses competition like IF, eyeing to overtake Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire next.

Critics and audiences love the action-packed, bombastic sequel for its unforgettable experience.

After a recent July 24 taking of over $10 million at the Box Office, Twisters has found itself storming into a prestigious list despite only being in theaters for around a week. Officially, the sequel to the 1996 hit has entered the top 10 movies at the 2024 US Box Office, which is remarkable given the short time Twisters has had in theaters. Against some strong opposition, the film has proven a desirable day out for millions across the world, with the movie's expected dominant domestic performance matched neatly by a certainly impressive international taking. Currently, the film's total of $156 million is split between $113 million at the US Box Office and $43 million internationally.

Entering such a list sadly means another film must exit, with the casualty of Twisters' success being John Krasinski's family comedy, IF. Starring Ryan Reynolds, a huge cast and an impressive budget wasn't enough to send IF as high as many may have expected, with Twisters topping the flick in its first seven days. Next in Twisters' sights is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, another fair disappointment given the project's massive IP. Frozen Empire is merely $300,000 ahead of Twisters currently, with the storm-chasing movie comfortably predicted to overtake within the next 24 hours. Where Twisters may end up is anyone's guess, but, given its current swirling run at the Box Office, it will likely enter the top 5 and perhaps even the top 3 of 2024.

The Original 'Twister' Fared Similarly at the 1996 Box Office

Image via Warner Bros.

Upon its premiere in theaters on May 10, 1996, Twister proved just as much of a hit as its successor. In its first week, the film grossed an eye-watering $41 million which, adjusted for inflation, is worth about $82 million today. Second in the charts that week, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, earned a comparatively small $3.8 million, showcasing just how successful Twister was. In total, the movie accumulated $495 million worldwide, with the sequel still having some way to go in an attempt to match that figure.

Twisters isn't just a commercial success, with critics also citing their love for the action-packed, sometimes corny frenzy of the sequel. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the film takes everything that is great about the power of cinema and dials it up to the maximum, with no expense spared in producing a bombastic and unforgettable viewing experience. It is no wonder then why so many continue to flood to their local theaters to catch Twisters.

Twisters has officially entered the top 10 movies at the 2024 US Box Office. You can catch the sequel right now in theaters.

Get Tickets