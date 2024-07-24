Twisters, the legacy sequel to 1996's Twister, is currently sweeping the box office worldwide and proving to be a crowd-pleasing hit, praised by critics and audiences alike. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, the film is set in Oklahoma and follows Kate (Edgar-Jones), a young scientist with a tragic past, as she attempts to rekindle her passion for tornadoes. Along the way, she meets and forms a romantic connection with Tyler (Powell), an intelligent yet chaotic meteorologist who runs a YouTube channel dedicated to tornado chasing.

The film features many examples of visually striking and tense tornado sequences, brought to life through cinematographer Dan Mindel's beautiful visuals and director Lee Isaac Chung's impeccable understanding of pacing, making audiences completely understand the beauty and the horror of extreme weather. If you can't get enough of storm chasing, this is our ranking of every tornado shown throughout the film.

Spoiler alert: The following contains heavy spoilers for the movie Twisters

7 Kate's Model Tornado

The science project is a useful plot device.

While staying at her childhood home with her mom (Maura Tierney), Kate rediscovers her old 'science project' - a model of a town with a built-in tornado simulator - still completely intact in the barn. Kate feels a complicated mix of nostalgia and guilt associated with her love of extreme weather, and thus expresses mixed feelings about her mom preserving the model, although Tyler is visibly very charmed by it.

The time Kate spends exploring her old work is a key story beat, showing her reconnecting with her roots in a way that allows her to finally let her guard down around Tyler. Her tornado model is charmingly quaint compared to the behemoths of extreme weather shown throughout the movie, but it still demonstrates Kate's intelligence and her engineering abilities. The skills she displays through her old schoolwork show her potential as a scientist, perfectly setting up her actions in the third act.

6 Fireworks Tornado

A bright, tremendous spectacle

Alongside her old friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and his Storm Par team, Kate travels to a wind farm where a relatively small EF1 tornado is located, with the hopes of capturing data about it. However, being confronted with her first tornado since the deaths of her friends and partner causes Kate to freeze up, suffering a panic attack and being unable to complete her job. In contrast, Tyler and his storm-chasing team simply find the tornado exciting, shooting fireworks into it to create a spectacular display.

While the tornado itself is relatively minor compared to some of the more dramatic set pieces in the film, the fireworks display is visually striking and memorable. Additionally, the scene is crucial to establish the contrast between Tyler's playful attitude and Kate's fearful response to tornadoes in the wake of her trauma, adding welcome narrative depth to the event.

5 Twin Tornadoes

"Twins!"

One of the most pivotal scenes in the film features an EF3 tornado that splits into twins ("twins!") leaving Kate with the choice of which half to follow. Using her knowledge of weather, she correctly identifies the strongest twister to follow but is endangered by its incredibly strong winds. After the event, she and Javi travel to a nearby town, choosing to help the locals rather than chasing down their expensive equipment, showing Kate's strong moral compass.

The twin tornadoes are an exciting sight to see, with the decision of which part to chase adding some effective tension. This scene also marks the first moment that the film lingers on the devastation tornadoes cause to infrastructure, showing that there are serious consequences of the thrilling spectacle. Visiting the town also helps Kate to warm to Tyler as she discovers that he and his crew genuinely care about tornado victims and invest their time and money into helping them.

4 Sapulpa Tornado

The twister with surprising grace

After Kate and Tyler bond at her childhood home, the two travel to a nearby field in order to test her theory of how to effectively tame a tornado. The tornado they encounter is visually very elegant, as discussed by Savannah Salazar in her piece for Vulture, and the sequence gives Kate and Tyler an opportunity to bond over their shared passion for extreme weather.

Although their experiment is not successful in this instance, Kate and Tyler are able to use the experience to develop their theory and prepare a more effective method. Thus, this tornado is essential in order for Kate to eventually save the day in the film's climax, and it additionally develops the bond and romantic chemistry between the two leads.

3 Opening EF5 Tornado

A whiz-bang, scary opening sequence

In classic disaster movie fashion, Twisters opens with an impressive and tragic action set-piece. The film introduces Kate and Javi alongside their team of fellow storm chasers, Addy (Kiernan Shipka), Praveen (Nik Dodani) and Jeb (Daryl McCormack), attempting to score a research grant by conducting an experiment with what they believe to be a small tornado. However, once they are in its path, the group are horrified to discover that the storm has escalated to EF5 status, posing an immense risk.

The scene is extremely tense, with the characters being highly likable and possessing great chemistry with one another, making the audience truly root for their survival. However, the storm is simply too powerful, injuring Kate and killing Addy, Praveen and Jeb in sudden and disturbing ways. This sequence sets up Kate's primary conflict throughout the film, making her doubt herself and causing her to be initially very apprehensive about getting back into the storm chasing business, making it one of the film's most vital scenes.

2 Rodeo Tornado

Unbridled twister terror

Perhaps the film's most terrifying sequence surrounds the events of a tornado hitting a small-town Oklahoma rodeo. Kate and Tyler begin the night bonding over their Southern upbringings and engaging in flirtatious banter, but they are quickly thrown into the middle of a life-threatening situation when the tornado forms. The two run from the rodeo, offering advice to other attendees and trying to ensure their safety, before seeking shelter in a nearby motel.

However, when it is discovered that there is no official storm shelter in the location, Tyler and Kate, alongside a mother and child, two guests and an employee, are forced to find shelter elsewhere. Kate identifies an empty pool as the best hiding spot, but tragically, only Kate, Tyler and the mother and child survive the disaster. The scene truly drives home just how frightening and dangerous tornadoes can be, making it one of the film's most tense and thrilling sequences, featuring one of its best tornadoes.

1 El Reno EF5 Tornado

The grand finale doesn't disappoint.

The film's climax features some incredible spectacle and thrilling danger as Kate and her friends chase down an enormous EF5 tornado that heads towards the small town of El Reno. The tornado itself goes through many forms, growing in size and even catching fire in a particularly menacing moment after it hits an oil refinery. Tyler and Kate rush to the town in order to save the residents with their tornado safety knowledge, with Javi abandoning his money-hungry colleagues in order to do the right thing too.

As the film's largest set piece, the El Reno tornado provides everything audiences are looking for in a movie about twisters. Destroying buildings, sucking people into the sky and even threatening the lives of the film's heroes, the tornado is thrilling and scary in equal measures. Additionally, the sequence concludes in an extremely satisfying way, as Kate is able to 'tame' the tornado and make it dissipate at the last possible moment, finally succeeding in her experiment and likely saving Tyler's life.

