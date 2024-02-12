The Big Picture Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, Twisters , giving us a thrilling look at the stormchasing madness set to arrive this summer.

The film will have a new generation of storm-chasing maniacs and improved technology, promising visually stunning scenes.

Twisters will exist in the same universe as the original Twister but will be a separate story, featuring fun characters and a wild ride.

From the endzone to the suck zone, Super Bowl Sunday gave us a thrilling first look at the stormchasing madness set to arrive this summer, as Warner Bros. has unveiled the first trailer for Twisters, the sequel to 1996's smash hit Twister. The film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos as the new generation of storm-chasing maniacs, with the improvement in technology over the last 30 years certainly adding a lot more to the visuals.

The trailer shows off a dynamic that isn't too dissimilar from the 1997 original — we have the team of scientists, trying to make a difference. And then we have their rival. But instead of Cary Elwes' Jonas Miller, who's in it for the money, we've got Glen Powell giving it his best thrillseeker as he chases down 'the finger of god' for the sheer hell of it. The movie looks incredible fun and the kind of summer popcorn movie audiences crave.

Recently, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with the film's writer, Mark L. Smith, as he was on the promotional trail for his new film Boys in the Boat, with the writer confirming it would exist in the same universe, but would be "a separate story".

"It's not a continuation of the original. But it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

What Was 'Twister' About?

Written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, the film followed a divorced couple who were also scientists involved in weather research and storm-chasing. The two are brought together when the signing of their divorce papers gets held up, but this coincides with the arrival of a once-in-a-generation storm front, presenting them with the opportunity to pursue an unprecedented super cell EF-5 tornado in Oklahoma. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred as Bill and Jo Harding, the two protagonists of the film, which was directed by Jan de Bont.

The film was an unexpected financial boon for Universal, bringing in an incredible $500 million worldwide as audiences flocked to the big screen to see Tornado Valley torn up. It boasted an eclectic supporting cast, including the likes of Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes. Hunt had previously expressed interest in scripting and directing her own take on a sequel, but Universal passed and opted to take it down a new road instead.

Twisters will premiere in theaters on July 19, 2024. Twister is streaming now on Prime Video.

