In an absolutely adorable behind-the-scenes look at one of the most momentous casting decisions in recent history, Twisters star Brandon Perea has shared a heartwarming look at the moment the cast of the disaster movie discovered that their co-star David Corenswet had landed the biggest role of his career—Superman, in James Gunn's upcoming Superman. Perea's video, which features himself, Katy O'Brian, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton and an extremely excited Glen Powell jumping for joy at the news, shows just how tightknit the team was, something reflected in how enjoyable the movie ended up being.

The gang are all screaming in delight at the news and Perea, in a fit of inspiration, proclaims that he's going to attempt to fly in celebration before hitting the ground in a crash landing. Well, that's why there can only be one Superman.

Last month, while speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Perea and Corenswet's fellow stormchaser O'Brian spoke with enthusiasm about how the cast discovered the news, showing excellent foresight as she hinted at the existence of the video posted by Perea.

"And then, everybody is just skyrocketing. Superman [David Corenswet] is on the set, and we all found out that he was Superman at the same time . We're all, like, freaking out on set together, and there's a video that I'm sure someone will post one day. But it was awesome. I love those guys."

Who Else Appears in 'Superman'?

The excitement around Superman is starting to grow, with a cast that promises to bring a fresh start to the iconic roles. Corenswet, of course, stars as Superman/Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Yesterday, Gunn posted a first look at Superman's pal, Jimmy Olsen, who will be played by Skyler Gisondo. Joining them are Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and a host of others. John Murphy, known for his work on 28 Days Later and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will compose the score.

Twisters is currently playing in theatres, and is also available to purchase at home via premium video on demand, while Superman soars into cinemas next summer on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Superman.