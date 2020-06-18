TwitchCon 2020 San Diego Event Officially Cancelled

Twitch has made the unfortunate but responsible decision to cancel TwitchCon 2020 in San Diego. This announcement follows up on one made back in March that also cancelled TwitchCon 2020 Amsterdam, which would have taken place in early May. Obviously, the cancellations are being done in an abundance of caution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but equally obviously, fans all around the world are understandably bummed.
However, for those of you who had already booked travel and accommodations for one of both events, you’re probably wondering what exactly you need to do about it now. Luckily, the official site has plenty of information to help fans and hopeful attendees sort everything out. And there may yet be hope on the horizon. Twitch is looking for ways to get everyone together to virtually gather for a con some time in the future, so stay tuned for more on that.
Here’s a look at the official explanation behind the cancellation:
An update on TwitchCon San Diego and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/ft2P5gtRX2
— TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) June 18, 2020
More details can be found at their official page here, which includes the following statement:
In March, we made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam. Over the past few months, we have continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic with TwitchCon San Diego weighing on our minds.
Due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community, the Twitch team and the local San Diego community, we have decided to cancel TwitchCon San Diego this fall. We are gutted that we won’t be able to join all of you in person to connect and show you what we’ve been creating for you over the past year. While we can’t gather in person, we’re exploring ways that we could join forces in an alternate dimension later this year. We’ll keep you posted.
If you booked a hotel through Twitch’s hotel block, you will not be charged. Convention Housing Partners will be emailing out cancellation information to reservation holders directly. If you have any questions about your hotel stay booked through our website, please reach out to CHP at twitchcon@chphousing.com or by phone: 415-813-6088 ext 16. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee refunds for those who booked outside of Twitch’s hotel block, and you will need to contact the hotel or rental directly to discuss.
We look forward to hosting TwitchCon in the future and will keep you updated on plans to celebrate the Twitch Community.
Wishing everyone good health.