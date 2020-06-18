TwitchCon 2020 San Diego Event Officially Cancelled

Twitch has made the unfortunate but responsible decision to cancel TwitchCon 2020 in San Diego. This announcement follows up on one made back in March that also cancelled TwitchCon 2020 Amsterdam, which would have taken place in early May. Obviously, the cancellations are being done in an abundance of caution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but equally obviously, fans all around the world are understandably bummed.

However, for those of you who had already booked travel and accommodations for one of both events, you’re probably wondering what exactly you need to do about it now. Luckily, the official site has plenty of information to help fans and hopeful attendees sort everything out. And there may yet be hope on the horizon. Twitch is looking for ways to get everyone together to virtually gather for a con some time in the future, so stay tuned for more on that.

Here’s a look at the official explanation behind the cancellation:

An update on TwitchCon San Diego and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/ft2P5gtRX2 — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) June 18, 2020

More details can be found at their official page here, which includes the following statement: