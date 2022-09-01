On the heels of Twitter's public rollout for "Circles," the platform announced on September 1 that they are gearing up to launch the long-debated edit button. After years of should-we, shouldn't-we, the company is biting the bullet and testing the nefarious edit button out on a small group of users before unleashing it into the worldwide wild. While a good deal of Twitter's over 200 million users have been pleading for this addition since its conception in 2006, others are wary of the negative potential this new feature will pose in the wrong hands.

When Twitter was first established it was the barest of the media's bones: 140 character limit, no way to tag others officially, or even retweet. These additions all came with time, as the creators learned from their users what would help expand their reach. Now, over a decade later, Twitter serves as a social media hub of networking and news, and a place where people can connect with each other, celebrities, and politicians and grow their own visibility within their communities. Yet still, there's been no official edit button. From its earliest days, despite numerous requests and complaints, Twitter has remained committed to, essentially, "you said what you said."

Now, following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attempted take-over, the permanent suspension of a U.S. President, and years worth of ownership over spicy takes and typos, Twitter is testing out the option to quietly take it all back. They're calling it Edit Tweet, and before its official launch a handful of internal users will test-drive the feature in order to resolve any issues ahead of its debut. So, who among us will be able to right our wrongs... or wrong our rights?

RELATED: Are Effective Satires Possible in the Social Media Age?

Eventually everyone, ideally. However, for the time being, once some of the kinks are worked out, Edit Tweet will only be made available to their Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter Blue is a subscription for $4.99 per month that offers users exclusive access to premium features, like the ability to edit. The brand-new feature will allow Blue users to go in and readjust their tweets, but only within 30 minutes of it being published. It won't be entirely sneaky because the edited tweets will sport a label that will allow others to go back and see the pre-edited versions. In an official statement, Twitter said, "We’re hoping that with the availability of Edit Tweet, tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you.”

As flawed creatures, we often find ways to abuse just about anything, no matter how big or small. Many are worried this new function will create chaos with those less inclined to take responsibility for their words and actions. It's possible some will use it to go viral before tweaking their statements after it's been shared, which can fuel fiery debates and misinformation. Then again, some of us just have fat fingers.

You can check out Twitter's edited tweet below: