The widely successful Two and a Half Men may have been built on the hilarious family dynamics of the Harpers, but Rose (Melanie Lynskey) was the undisputed heroine of the comedy series. Yes, she was indeed a stalker that never got over her initial one-night stand with Charlie (Charlie Sheen) and also had her run-ins with his brother Alan (Jon Cryer). However, amidst all the chaotic elements, Rose and her humanism (and creepy methods) endeared herself not only to the family, but also to its millions of fans. Upon repeated viewings, one can easily surmise that she was the real heroine of the show.

Rose was introduced in the pilot as a woman severely obsessed with Charlie. They happen to be neighbors, and it's assumed she spends every minute of her life keeping track of Charlie's everyday activities. One of the most lasting images of the early days of the show is Rose peeking at Charlie's Malibu beach house window, waiting for any sudden movements from her destined lover. In her introduction, it is clear that she was meant to play a big role in the lives of the Harpers, though it is assumed to be more of a bane than a benefit. However, there is a surprising turn of events. As each and every single episode goes by, and we see the degenerate life of Charlie, and the ever-controlling nature of Alan almost tearing the family apart, Rose becomes an important part of their existence. This begs the question: how can a stalker become the most important part of their lives? The answer lies in Rose's own character development.

RELATED: Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet

An Emotional Partner

Image via CBS

Charlie and Rose eventually become friends, and she becomes the voice of reason somehow for the philandering jingle writer. His playboy lifestyle, while physically enjoyable, does have some emotional pitfalls. Rose, possessing a wealth of education in behavioral psychology from Ivy League institutions, becomes one of his confidants. While it is no secret that she still has feelings for him, Rose continues to help Charlie through mostly sound advice. Oftentimes there would be ulterior motives for her tips, but at the end of the day, she was there to aid him in his times of trouble.

This is not only limited to helping Charlie. As time went on, she also was there as a figure of support for Alan. Going through a divorce is not easy, and being polar opposites with his only brother together with an underachieving son only made things harder. When the two brothers would fight, and there were a lot of times mind you, Rose would be there to mend the relationship. Perhaps this is due to the possibility that by achieving this, she would get on Charlie's good side. However, there is the off chance that she just wants everything to be alright with the two brothers as well. She may have her problems, but inside her was genuine love and concern.

Rose Was a Role Model for Jake

Image via CBS

It is easy to surmise that being a child of divorce is not easy. Add to that equation the outrageous things he would see and hear, and Jake (Angus Young) would probably be traumatized forever. With a mother in Judith (Marin Hinkle) being more concerned with emasculating her husband, and a grandmother in Evelyn (Holland Taylor) who was busier with her own adventures, the young boy was sorely needing a female role model. Several times, Rose would be the one to take on this role, acting as his tutor, his friend who would take him to the movies and the arcade, and become his unofficial babysitter. Her efforts were not unnoticed, and it was with her contributions to Jake's growth that Charlie began to really take notice.

In Season 4, one of the most emotional moments of the entire show occurred when Charlie started to really see Rose as the woman he wants to be with forever. In the middle of one of the Jake and Rose tutoring sessions, Berta asks Charlie why he never gave her much of a thought, nor a semblance of a chance. Naturally, Charlie rejects this by reminding her of an incident involving superglue but realizes that her housekeeper may be on to something. When he admits his feelings for Rose, she reveals that she is already moving to London to stay there permanently, while hilariously giving him a framed copy of their first restraining order. Charlie brushes this off and goes into her house, but sees that it is entirely empty. He sits on a platform and heart-wrenchingly laments the missed opportunity. While her departure was eventually divulged to be a ruse, it confirmed something in Charlie's spirit, and the audience as well.

There is an endearing quality to Rose, and her warmth is a balancing act to the recklessness of the show's humor. While everyone is inherently programmed to despise the character because of her moniker as a stalker, they cannot help but have a soft spot for her. Despite the numerous heinous acts she would commit in the name of love (which includes an affinity for supergluing things to both of the brothers' thighs), Rose was the woman that all of them needed.

Rose Was Always on Charlie's Mind

Image via CBS

As the series went on, there is an argument to be made that Rose was always on Charlie's mind. He would go on to have several girlfriends but none of them bore the same impact she would have on him. He even went out of his way to fly to England because he couldn't stop thinking about her. While he eventually backed out of committing to Rose because of her insistence on getting married and having children, it is the thought that counts when it comes to Charlie Harper. His fondness for her is continuously proven in subsequent developments of the show. When Rose pretends to be married to Manfred Quinn (literally a mannequin), Charlie becomes obsessed with spending every second with her and is ensnared by her charm. However, when things were looking bright for the pair, real life interfered. Charlie Sheen's infamous dispute with Chuck Lorre got him booted out of the show, and they struggled to pick up steam even with the injection of Ashton Kutcher as Walden Schmidt.

Even with problems in continuity, timeline, and just plain making sense, Rose was naturally put to blame for Charlie Harper's disappearance. They married, she got jealous and pushed him in front of a train, until he was revealed to be still alive, trapped in the dungeon below Rose's home. It was an absurd outcome that baffled long-time fans of the show and is widely considered to be one of the most disappointing finales in television history. However, it is completely unfair for the entirety of the show to be dismissed. It was, for a time, one of the best comedy shows, and even with certain contract disputes, Melanie Lynskey's outstanding portrayal of Rose is one of its pillars.

In hindsight, one could only imagine how the show could end, with Rose and Charlie finally accepting each other's faults and committing to being with each other for the rest of time. The objective fact that the only way Two and a Half Men could have ended was with them being together, makes her character all the more essential. With its dismal conclusion in reality, all we have left is the fleeting image of Rose jumping over Charlie's balcony, just waiting for the opportune time to take her chances.