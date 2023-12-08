There have been rumors swirling around potential cast members of Big Brother: Reindeer Games since before the official announcement. The CBS special will have nine former houseguests returning to compete throughout the six scheduled episodes, which will air over two weeks. Each episode will have a showdown resulting in one person being eliminated. Big Brother fans are used to seeing the cast live together, but that won't be the case for the Reindeer Games special.

Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd are hosting the series. But who will compete for the $100,000 prize? Frankie Grande, Danielle Reyes, and Britney Haynes were part of the Big Brother 25 finale teaser for the special. CBS has announced the names of those entering the house before the show premieres on December 11, and it's an all-star cast.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 25 Studio CBS Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel

Meet the Cast of 'Big Brother Reindeer Games

Image via CBS

Taylor Hale made Big Brother history by becoming the first Black woman to win the show in Big Brother 24. She was pushed out early in the show and was constantly used as a pawn on the block. However, she later joined The Leftovers majority alliance that took out the other side of the house. In the end, Monte Taylor picked her to sit in front of the jury. Taylor gave a moving speech about how she overcame so much adversity throughout the season. The pageant queen won the season and America's Favorite Player, which is another first for the show. She later dated Joseph Abdin from the show, but their romance would later end. Now she'll be back for another chance to win.

Cameron Hardin was a wild card on Big Brother 25. He immediately switched alliances at the beginning of the season to better his chances. Cameron teamed up with Red Utley, but they were broken apart by Jared Fields. He won Head of Household three times and Power of Veto twice. The stay-at-home dad was also on the block five times. He was evicted, turned into a zombie, and then beat Jared to revive his game. However, he was evicted for good and became the first juror. He won the vote for America's Favorite Player.

So who will Taylor and Cameron go up against for the prize? Cody Calafiore is back for a third time after winning Big Brother 22. Nicole Franzel, who won Big Brother 18 is back for a third time. The last time we saw her she was heartbroken that Cody didn’t take her to the end on Big Brother 22. Will they be allies or foes this time around?

The theories were right as Frankie Grande, Danielle Reyes, and Britney Haynes are part of the cast after appearing in multiple teasers. Lastly, winners Xavier Prather from Big Brother 23 and Josh Martinez from Big Brother 19 are back. They have been keeping busy appearing on The Challenge after winning the big prize.

The special might not be like a normal Big Brother season where there is a lot of social game at play. But the less game time and not having the stress of living in the house means it's more likely Big Brother legends will agree to return to play. Cameron will be a big threat since he won so many competitions during his time on Big Brother. That includes endurance tasks like the Pressure Cooker, which lasts 13 hours and 49 minutes. But also games that require speed and memory.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games will premiere on CBS Dec. 11. The special will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch Now