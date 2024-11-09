Faith is an incredibly hard subject to depict on screen, as it is notoriously challenging for viewers to approach the subject without bringing in their own subjective beliefs. That being said, films about the Catholic Church are critical in understanding how this particular leadership shapes the thoughts and opinions of a significant portion of the world’s population. Conclave imagines a fictional scenario in which the death of the Pope leads to a suspenseful election where a new leader is chosen to push the church in a more progressive direction as it responds to routine criticism. However, the real-life selection of the current Pope was the subject of the Academy Award-nominated drama The Two Popes.

What Is ‘The Two Popes’ About?

The Two Popes explores the real aftermath of the 2012 Vatican leaks scandal in which revelations about the Catholic Church’s suppression of leaked documents were linked to a wider conspiracy of corruption. In addition to indicating that the Catholic Church had deliberately masked evidence of child sex abuse that had been first revealed in a Boston Globe story, the scandal implicated the current Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) as part of the cover-up. Benedict’s reign had certainly been a controversial one, but it became clear that he was no longer in a position in which he could feasibly steer the Catholic Church to atone for its mistakes. In an abrupt move, Benedict became the first Pope in centuries to resign from office, as traditionally the position is held until death. Although there are many in the Catholic Church that desire the influence that comes with the position, Benedict holds a private meeting with the Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), who would eventually succeed him as the future Pope Francis.

The Two Popes examines a transitional moment in the history of the Catholic Church that called for a radical change in leadership. Although the film does try to show some sympathy for Benedict, it suggests that his antiquated consolidation of power was never going to fit within a modern world that was more aware of the church’s internal affairs. There are certainly discussions about the specific issues that the Catholic Church may have to evolve in their opinion of, such as including women and supporting LGBTQIA+ communities. However, a majority of The Two Popes is about two drastically different men who are forced to make compromises for the sake of their religion. While Benedict and Francis were occasionally seen as rivals, The Two Popes examined how their collective desire for justice resulted in an unprecedented historical moment.

​​​‘The Two Popes’ Is Surprisingly Entertaining

A traditional two-hander focused on papal grievances may not seem like it has the potential to be very gripping, but The Two Popes finds a surprising warmth within the dynamic between Francis and Benedict. Both Pryce and Hopkins received Academy Award nominations for their work in the film, and it is very easy to see why; while the vast majority of the world is familiar with what these two men looked and sounded like in their public appearances, there was never any awareness about how they conducted themselves privately. Pryce was able to show the profound weight that was placed on Francis’ shoulders, as he never expected to be someone that history remembered. Conversely, Hopkins was able to show a tragic side to Benedict's fall from grace, which suggested that the public backlash had shaken the principles of his faith.

The Two Popes makes room for a surprising amount of humor, including an extended sequence involving the two men eating pizza, as well as a few ABBA needle drops that evoke memories of Mamma Mia!. There was certainly the risk that including more overt comical overtones could diminish the more serious issues at the heart of The Two Popes, but the Academy Award-nominated screenplay from Andrew McCarten is able to examine the complexities of retaining classical power structures within a radically different world. The Two Popes is about the responsibilities that come with influence and integrity and examines a surprising friendship that should resonate with any viewer, regardless of their personal religious affiliation.

The Two Popes is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

