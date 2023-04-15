With a career spanning nearly four decades, people can’t seem to get enough of Hugh Grant. From Bridget Jones' Diary to Sense and Sensibility, Grant demonstrates such range in his choice of projects and never shies away from a role that’s different or challenging. But lest we forget that it was his 90s and 2000s rom-coms that helped shape the genre as a whole and establish Grant as a household heartthrob. Still, it seems that some of his best works from this period have been unjustly forgotten. Two Weeks Notice was a 2002 gem that pairs Grant with fellow rom-com-great Sandra Bullock. They are both firing on all cylinders with their respective performances and it is a delight to indulge in this nostalgic film, which embodies everything a romantic comedy ought to be.

What is 'Two Weeks Notice' About?

At the time of Two Weeks’ release, audiences were used to seeing Grant as a charming, if not bumbling leading man in classics like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill. We see a very different version of him in Two Weeks Notice. George Wade (Grant) possesses little to no real responsibility despite being the face of a huge corporation. But that doesn’t stop him from relishing in his billionaire lifestyle. While he blissfully galavants from parties to tennis matches, his personal life suffers from his shallow mindset. Grant’s deadpan confidence as George Wade is a thin veil for his complete lack of real-world skill or self-sufficiency. Lucy Kelson (Bullock) is a Harvard Law-educated activist who dedicates her expertise to helping those in need. While this doesn’t result in a lot of forward momentum in her career, she is perfectly happy laying down in front of soon-to-be-demolished historical landmarks and chaining herself to wrecking balls.

These demolition crews report to George Wade, so she tracks him down to make him understand that while these buildings may just be business deals and dollar signs to him, they have a huge impact on her beloved community. Our first impression of each character is that they both have good hearts, they’re just too set in their ways to let anyone get close to them. These two may be a little lonelier than they care to admit and neither have anyone to ground them. That is until George hires Lucy as his new Chief Legal Counsel. He gives her the opportunity to finally earn a salary proportionate to her skill, but most importantly, save the cherished community center that brought her to his front door in the first place. Over the course of their time together, enough friction is produced by their juxtaposing interests to fuel the momentum of this film. Grant’s dry humor hits a new note of silliness when going tit for tat with Bullock’s steely determination and no-nonsense attitude. It makes us all the more enthralled when we see signs of their budding love long before they do.

Sandra Bullock Is a Perfect Match for Hugh Grant

This film didn’t just slip under the radar for Grant’s most lovable characters, the same is true for Sandra Bullock. In Two Weeks Notice, we see her reteam with Miss Congeniality writer Marc Lawrence to achieve the same delight of an unlikely love in the workplace. Lawrence not only pens the screenplay, but directs Bullock and Grant, and some similarities do arise. Like in Miss Congeniality, Bullock’s character is driven. In her, we find a female lead that is so passionate about her beliefs that love slips into her relationship almost undetected at first. It is because she refuses to compromise her principles that billionaire playboy George is ultimately her biggest challenge, as well as her unexpected reward. This Grant flick might be so special because, in many ways, he plays second fiddle to her. Viewers get a lot of insight into her passions, ambitions, and upbringing. Her motivations throughout the film are so clear, whereas George is just trying to have a good time. His frivolousness and selfishness are what ultimately drive her to her wit's end, forcing her to resign.

The aspect that really elevates their courtship above a fleeting romance is that she inspires him to be better. When George reneges on his promise to preserve the community center, Lucy doesn’t let him get away with bad behavior by hiding behind his money and charm, as he does with everyone else. She seems to be the only one in his orbit that holds him accountable. She has high expectations of him, and he appreciates finally being challenged instead of brushed aside while the grown-ups do important work. He sees how determined and intelligent she is and wants to join her on her level. Lucy doesn’t look at a flawed man and think to herself, “I can change him,” she’s content to order Chinese takeout for one until she finds someone honest, someone that cares as deeply as she does.

Bullock and Grant Are a Pair That Knows How to One-Up Each Other

The “Enemies to Lovers” trope is at its best when it's brought to life by actors who know how to be playful with who has the upper hand. At the end of the day, George is Lucy’s boss and her work ethic demands that she perform at her best at all times – no exceptions. After about a year of being fed up with George’s reliance on her, she attempts to be late for meetings and offers half-hearted ideas at work in protest of the way she’s being taken advantage of. She decides that she would rather run herself into the ground at legal aid than help George pick out a necktie at two in the morning because then she would at least know that she’s making a difference. It is plain to see from their first interactions as coworkers, however, that Geroge doesn’t only need Lucy because she makes herself available to him at all times, but he values the way her mind works. One of her first official tasks in her position is to help George pick out new stationery.

While she couldn’t decide between two identical colors, she did reach her conclusion by picking the envelope with better-tasting glue. Right off the bat, George was enticed by her unique way of thinking and respected her for it. Soon, he wants her opinion on every little insignificant thing because he trusts her judgment, and only hers. Much to her chagrin, it goes both ways. During one square-off, he calls her out on her own negative habits, punctuating it by asking, “Does it kill you how well I know you?” Lucy is fiercely independent and a little hot-headed, and George is the only one that knows how to diffuse her temper with his point-blank logic and candor. Though these two are poised to be on opposing teams, they still bring out the best in each other. Opposites attract, but they may not be so different after all.

These two overcome a lot of hurdles to find their way back to one another in the end. Through all the late-night non-emergencies and quarrels, jealousy, and broken promises, they cannot deny the enduring bond they've created. They accept each other as they are and embrace all of the irritating little differences and quirks. It’s all anyone can really ask for. George’s final grand gesture and pronouncement of love prove to Lucy that he’s done with endlessly chasing fleeting pleasures, he doesn’t need them to distract himself anymore now that he has found something so genuine. How this film got lost in the extensive filmography of the sublime Hugh Grant, we’ll never know. Two Weeks Notice is a pure and joyful journey from diametric foes to two lovers that blissfully order too much Chinese food and try a little harder to save the world while doing it.