Tyler Christopher, known for his roles in daytime television dramas General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, has sadly passed away at the age of 50. His co-star, Maurice Benard, announced the news in a social media post on Tuesday evening. The news was then confirmed by his representative Chi Muoi Lo as well. Christopher passed away in his San Diego apartment on the morning of October 31, 2023, due to a cardiac event.

Benard expressed his grief over the co-star’s death in a statement that read:

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual who lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and a wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.

Christopher was born on November 11, 1972, in Joliet, Illinois. In addition to his work on soap operas, Tyler Christopher's career included roles in TV series such as The Lying Game, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Family Law, and Charmed. His filmography also includes movies like Shouting Secrets, Out of the Black, and Murder, Anyone?

Did Tyler Christopher Win an Emmy Award for 'General Hospital?'

Image via ABC

Yes, his performance as Nikolas on the long-running ABC soap opera series General Hospital earned him a Daytime Emmy Award in 2016. The late actor gained recognition and acclaim for his portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine — a character he played intermittently from 1996 to 2016. The actor won more awards over the course of the show and was also nominated for his portrayal of Nikolas on four other occasions. On Days of Our Lives, he played Stefan DiMera from 2018 to 2019 and received a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Christopher was married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004 and later to ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo from 2008 to 2021 with whom he had two children — Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher. The actor's death is a significant loss to the entertainment industry and his fans worldwide, we offer our condolences to his friends, family, and loved ones.

Maurice Benard's post announcing his co-star's sudden death is attached below: