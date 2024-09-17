The Big Picture Tyler Henry brings his mediumship skills to a new live format on Netflix, connecting viewers with emotional readings.

Live From the Other Side aims to dispel skepticism about mediumship through raw, unedited interactions with guests.

The series showcases Henry's evolution as a medium, offering genuine, vulnerable moments to bridge gaps and connect with audiences worldwide.

Following the success of his Netflix series Life After Death in 2022, beloved clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry is back for another round on the streamer with Live From the Other Side, premiering September 17. Best known for his E! series, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the 28-year-old psychic has been helping people connect with their departed loved ones since age 10. But his latest series finds him taking his gift to a whole new level with a live, weekly format, offering celebrity guests the chance to seek closure and answers from beyond. In an exclusive interview with Collider about the series, Henry gets candid about the unfiltered hour, stating how “something about a live component” can make for a “more well-rounded experience” while giving audiences insight into what exactly happens.

As the new show invites viewers into the raw world of live mediumship every Tuesday on Netflix, Henry hopes to bring comfort and closure to those with his readings. Promising to reach audiences far and wide, the series works to capture the emotional intensity of Henry’s readings while challenging skepticism around mediumship and the powerful connections made in real-time. “We’re able to connect with different demographics, different cultures, and different belief systems around grief and loss, and contribute to that conversation, so I am very proud of that,” Henry says.

Tyler Henry’s ‘Live’ Leap Brings Mediumship to Audiences Worldwide

With Live From the Other Side being an exciting evolution in Henry’s career as a medium, the psychic believes the new format will provide a raw, emotionally heightened experience for viewers, especially as the streaming platform expands its live genre with multiple programs. As an “amalgamation” of all the things he does with fans across the country with his nationwide live tours, it’s one of the more organic aspects of his new series.

“I have the live tour that I do across the country; I have a virtual platform where I’m able to read people virtually all across the world, and then, of course, I do one-on-one readings, and so, this show I really think, evolves as the times do,” he says from the comfort of his West Coast home. “Medium shows are, in many ways, progressing and evolving, and I think that the bar is set a little higher now as time goes on.”

Giving audiences the more “nitty-gritty” aspects of live readings is something Henry also believes will give people a lot more insight and connect with all walks of life, considering the streamer’s global audience. “I think there’s real power in demonstrating the process, and I think that even if people don’t receive a reading, they can watch that experience in a more succinct way and be able to gauge more nuance than one might be able to gauge in a shortened, edited segment for time.”

How ‘Live From the Other Side’ Elevates Mediumship

While one of the more defining features of Live From the Other Side is its live, unedited format, Henry feels the nuance of readings, which are often lost in heavily edited segments, will be a strong appeal for viewers. But as it brings a new level of intensity and transparency to Henry’s craft, knowing the cameras are on at all times is something he’s still getting prepared for.

“[I] hope for the best,” Henry laughs. “In essence, it’s kind of like: see a cliff, jump off. That, in essence, has defined a lot of my career, being able to kind of find growth through discomfort. Being able to face something head-on that does cause me some degree of anxiety really is the only way that I expand and grow as a person. That sounds a little cliché, but I find that there is something to be said about having true faith and in being able to let go and surrender to the possibility that anything could happen.”

Adding how there is something “alchemical there, something transformative” that produces more trust in the audience, he reveals it’s still “really fun to get to practice” across the show’s eight episodes. Most importantly, it’s also a continued exercise in tackling Henry’s emotional welfare as the intensity of these messages can take a toll. But that isn’t slowing him down one bit.

It’s the same as it always has been: just one day at a time, one foot in front of the other. There is no guidebook. If there was a college one could go to understand the ins and outs of this in its entirety, I would have gone, like X-Men, the Academy,” he laughs. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t exist and so, I find that for me, it’s really just been a process of trial and error, of being able to, in all positions, embrace vulnerability. One of the biggest challenges, but one of the most gratifying things I’ve learned is to be able to be okay with the rawness of how one feels and understand that feelings pass and evolve and grow just as we do.”

Tyler Henry Addresses Skepticism in His New Netflix Show

Since the start of his career, Henry has recognized that mediumship comes with its fair share of skeptics and with Live from the Other Side premiering Tuesday, he’s eager to address that. While in conversation with Collider, he admits how demonstrating the process live, without any post-production edits, will help dispel some doubts viewers might have. He is also eager to help open minds to the possibilities of mediumship. In a unique twist, the show will not just feature celebrities, but regular people in need of closure or connection, allowing Henry to showcase his abilities in a relatable and heartfelt way.

“A big part of the component on this new Netflix show is the aspect of reading not just celebrities, but everyday folks, regular people, like people I grew up with that need help and connections,” he says. “While there are going to be some recognizable faces, none of which I’ll know in advance, they’re gonna bring along people that only they will know, people that they feel are worthy or deserving of a reading, perhaps someone in need, and that will allow them to have to, in some ways, safeguard that experience and convey the integrity of it. I’m really excited for that.”

By including everyday individuals in his readings, Henry hopes to create a space where audiences can witness these genuine, unplanned moments of connection. These raw, emotional interactions, when coupled with the added pressure of live TV, aim to emphasize the authenticity of his work. As Henry’s live format and guests will help to address any skepticism, the new series also adds an element of vulnerability that he hopes will be transformative for everyone involved. “In a timely age, I think it would be very interesting to be able to have conversations that bridge that gap, and you can do that through reading notable people.”

Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry airs every Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST on Netflix.