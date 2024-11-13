Spoilers ahead for Superman & Lois Season 4.Since first appearing as Clark Kent/Superman on Supergirl in 2016, Tyler Hoechlin has been deservedly praised for his portrayal of the legendary character. Many critics and fans specifically noted how his performances and the writing of the DC TV series he’s appeared in highlight the humor and optimism traditionally associated with the character, in contrast to the more somber, conflicted portrayal of Henry Cavill’s version of Clark featured in divisive films from the DC Extended Universe franchise. But while Superman & Lois, the spin-off Hoechlin has headlined since 2021 alongside Elizabeth Tulloch, continues to emphasize its leading man’s adorkable and aspirational qualities. It also recognizes that he has flaws and portrays them with depth, allowing Hoechlin’s performances to take on darker tones that echo Cavill’s stronger moments in the role when the story calls for it before restoring the character to his usual, more lighthearted self.

When Hoechlin’s work is more in line with what earlier Superman actors, especially the late great Christopher Reeve, have done with the role. This versatility and skill at emulating facets of different predecessors makes Hoechlin’s arguably the most well-rounded and compelling live-action portrayal of the character, which will be fondly remembered long after the series’ fourth and final season concludes in a few weeks.

Family Drama Makes Tyler Hoechlin a Unique Superman

Close

Superman & Lois takes place late in Clark’s career as a superhero, beginning when he, his wife Lois Lane (Tulloch), and teenage sons Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) move to Clark’s hometown of Smallville, Kansas. Just as it did for Tom Welling, who played a young Clark in the prequel series titled Smallville, the focus on small-town family life allows Hoechlin to make his character feel like a very believable, human person, rather than a morally perfect savior, even if the two versions of the character are at very different stages in their lives. The loving, mature relationship between Clark and Lois is the foundation of the series while parenting teenagers (both of whom eventually inherit their father’s superpowers) poses challenges unique from those faced by many other versions of the characters. The series’ focus on Clark’s struggle to balance his responsibilities as a husband and father with those of a superhero is why Hoechlin’s versatility is so crucial. And, while he is equally strong at playing the lighthearted and noble aspects of the character viewers expect, the moments in which he taps into Clark’s dark side are some of the most memorable in the series, partially because they are so rare.

The first season emphasizes the immense control Clark has to exert over his emotions due to the potential dangers his powers could pose to the world around him as he attempts to impart that same discipline onto Jordan, who struggles with his own newfound powers in addition to regular human mental health challenges. Late in the season, Clark’s villainous half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) implants the consciousness of Kryptonian criminal General Zod into Clark’s body as part of a plan to rebuild Krypton on Earth. Although Zod only has control of Clark’s body for a short time, after freeing himself with the help of John Henry Irons/Steel (Wolé Parks), Clark confesses to Lois that while he did, Clark felt a kind of relief at not having to exert the self-control he always does. He notes that that feeling frightens him as he believes it could be used to corrupt him again in the future, leading to his decision to allow the military to continue to have access to Kryptonite weapons that can subdue him, though only if they are used under John Henry’s supervision.

The third and fourth seasons show Clark unleashing his darker side, seemingly consciously and unconsciously, in defense of his family and friends. In Season 3, when Jonathan confronts his girlfriend Candice’s (Samantha Di Francesco) father, Emmit (Adrian Glynn McMorran), about stealing his truck, Emmit hits him, giving him a black eye. When Lois subsequently confronts him again with the boys, Emmit threatens them with a gun. Upon learning of this, Clark confronts Emmit himself at the local diner, without changing into his Superman guise. When Emmit strikes Clark, there is predictably little effect, and Clark proceeds to slam Emmit's head onto the counter and force him to leave town. Hoechlin’s perfectly imposing performance in this scene recalls the darker work Cavill does in some of his Clark’s most intense confrontations, and the effect is compounded by the presence of Clark’s friend Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and her daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette), who are both aware of Clark’s secret identity and watch the fight in alarm, knowing the catastrophic consequences that could occur if Clark loses control of his justifiable rage. Equally impressive is the speed at which Hoechlin returns to Clark’s regular warm, almost bashful persona once Emmit leaves, apologizing to the other patrons for the scene and gently talking to Candice before taking her to see Jonathan.

'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Pushes Clark to a Breaking Point

In Season 4, Clark does seem to briefly lose control. Having already caused the death of Lois’ father, Sam (Dylan Walsh), and Clark’s own temporary death as part of his revenge scheme against Lois, Lex Luthor sends his associate, Otis Grisham (Ryan Jefferson Booth) to assassinate Lana, who in her job as mayor has been working to stop Lex’s plans to purchase Smallville real estate. For various reasons, Clark and the boys are unable to detect the attack as it happens, in Clark’s case, because his super hearing has been diminished by the heart transplant that brought him back to life. If not for Sarah striking Otis with a baseball bat, he would have succeeded in killing Lana. The attack on his friend, with her child nearby, is the last straw for Clark, who had attempted to talk Lex out of his vendetta even after his own death. Again, without donning his Superman costume, he storms over to Lex’s apartment in the middle of town and confronts him on the street, quickly grabbing him.

Before Clark can fully commit to an attack, Lex activates the red sun filters he has installed in the local streetlights, robbing Clark of his powers while in their vicinity. Although this puts them on seemingly even footing, Clark still wins the ensuing street fight and continues to beat Lex, while Lois and the boys watch. Despite this, Lex still gloats, noting that “I always knew Superman was a façade. Now they see who you really are!” This and looking at his family cause Clark, who was seemingly about to strangle Lex, to refrain from doing so, instead punching him one more time and telling him to leave town forever. In a later scene, Jonathan and Jordan begin praising Clark for what they see as his victory, but Clark is dismayed, with Lois noting that it was really a win for Lex, as he got Clark to stoop down to his level, even if only for a moment.

Hoechlin’s apparent, sincere regret and vulnerability in this scene brings the character back to the humbly righteous attitude viewers are accustomed to. But as unnerving as they can be, these looks at Clark’s darker side are also very important in making this version of him so complex. Superman and Lois’ portrayal of the Man of Steel is one of the best because it allows Clark to be imperfect and, therefore, relatable while also emphasizing that at the end of the day, he’s always striving to be the best person he can be.

Superman and Lois Superman & Lois, the seventh Arrowverse spinoff series, will take the titular characters from Metropolis to Smallville. The CW series is set in the aftermath of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, which saw the multiverse collapse and the merging of worlds into what is now Earth Prime. Superman & Lois sees Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) dealing with all the pressures of their jobs, along with being parents to two teenage sons. Lois and Clark are no strangers to the Arrowverse, with Hoechlin's Superman having been introduced all the way back in Supergirl season 2. Meanwhile, Tulloch's Lois made her debut in the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover. The duo is joined by a growing cast of characters that includes a new iteration of Lana Lang. Release Date February 23, 2021 Cast Tyler Hoechlin , Inde Navarrette , Jordan Elsass , Alexander Garfin , Wolé Parks , Elizabeth Tulloch , Erik Valdez , Emmanuelle Chriqui , Adam Rayner , Dylan Walsh Seasons 4 Story By Greg Berlanti Writers Greg Berlanti Network The CW Expand

New episodes of Superman & Lois premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW and stream on the network's website the following day.

Watch on The CW