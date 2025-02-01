Tyler James Williams has definitely become more of a household name after taking on the role of Gregory Eddie on ABC's hit comedy, Abbott Elementary. He won a Golden Globe for his work on the series and has nabbed three Emmy nominations so far. Long before his success on Abbott Elementary, however, Williams had already begun carving out an impressive career for himself. As a youngster, he starred in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, and later went on to appear as Noah in the AMC zombie show, The Walking Dead. But there's one series on Williams' resumé from back in 2019 that fans might not even remember.

'Whiskey Cavalier' Is a Fun, Fast-Paced Spy Romp

Whiskey Cavalier is a short-lived series that never quite got the love it deserved, a hilarious spy thriller that just so happens to nail a perfect blend of comedy and drama. Even though it was canceled after one season, the series is still definitely worth a binge-watch today just to check out Williams' range. The show follows FBI agent Will Chase (a perfectly cast Scott Foley) who goes by the code name Whiskey Cavalier. He's a spectacular agent who is very good at his job, but has recently experienced a bad break-up and is somewhat incapacitated by it.

Eventually, Chase is assigned to partner up with CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (Williams' Walking Dead co-star Lauren Cohan), who is the very definition of no-nonsense. The two must go on missions to save the world from various international baddies, and they recruit a team of people from all different agencies to work together. There is plenty of heart-pumping action, some very cute flirting between sweet Will and the spiky Frankie, and some seriously stunning locales. The spies are taken all around the world, and the series has no shortage of interesting and unique backdrops for all the subterfuge and fight sequences that take place. Of course, there's some will-they-won't-they energy between the two leads, which makes the storylines even more fun.

Tyler James Williams and His Co-Stars Shine in 'Whiskey Cavalier'