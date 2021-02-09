Sources say the film will be shot largely in Spanish and feature a very naturalistic vibe in the vein of 'American Honey.'

The Peanut Butter Falcon was one of the very best films I saw in 2019, and now its directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz are teaming up with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller for their next movie, Collider has exclusively learned.

Nilson and Schwartz are in talks to write, direct and produce the untitled film, which sources describe as a Cuban story that will be shot largely in Spanish with a very naturalistic vibe in the vein of American Honey. Set amid the heightening AIDS epidemic of the early '90s, the story is said to follow two brothers in the Cuban punk movement who enter a sanatorium to escape poverty.

Lord and Miller will produce under their aptly-named Lord Miller banner alongside Aditya Sood, while Nilson and Schwartz will produce via their company Lucky Treehouse. Rebecca Karch Tomlinson will serve as an executive producer for Lord Miller.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Peanut Butter Falcon was a big-hearted indie crowdpleaser starring Zack Gottsagen as a young man with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a wrestler. The film won an audience award at SXSW before earning its directors a DGA Award nomination for best first-time feature film. It was also the highest-grossing platform release of 2019.

Nilson and Schwartz are currently developing a limited series for Apple with Margot Robbie’s company LuckyChap and Warner Bros. Television, as well as an episodic drama with David Duchovny for Showtime. They're represented by WME and Management 360, while UTA reps Lord and Miller.

Though Lord Miller is best known for producing high-profile animated fare such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and all the LEGO movies, it has swam in these low-budget indie waters once before, having produced Brigsby Bear starring SNL's Kyle Mooney and Mark Hamill. Up next for the shingle is the animated family comedy The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which Netflix just bought as it tries to further establish itself in the animated space, though I'm also looking forward to Apple's comedic mystery series The Afterparty.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Will Be 12 Episodes (Not 10!) & Juno Temple Is Just as Excited as We Are The 'Ted Lasso' star spoke Season 2's episode order in a recent interview with Collider.