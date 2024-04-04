The Big Picture Tyler Perry's expanding partnership with Netflix brings Beauty in Black, his first TV show under the deal, starring Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart.

The 16-episode hour-long drama series follows Kimmie and Mallory as they navigate vastly different lives and become entwined.

Perry's extensive small-screen credits include Ruthless, Sistas, and House of Payne, with a talented ensemble cast joining Williams and Stewart.

As part of a previously announced creative partnership between Netflix and prolific producer, Tyler Perry, the streamer has revealed the cast for the creator's latest creative piece, a new television series, Beauty in Black. The series marks Perry's will be Perry’s first TV show to come out of his expanding first look deal with Netflix. The deal, which previously only covered movies, was struck in October 2023. Written, directed and produced by Perry - as stipulated by the deal - Beauty in Black, which follows two women who are leading vastly different lives, is set to star Taylor Polidore Williams (Snowfall) as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart (Acrimony) as Mallory in the lead roles per Deadline.

Perry is no stranger to episodic television, and his latest offering for Netflix will a 16-episode hour-long drama series. Beauty in Black centers on Kimmie, who struggles to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory, who runs a successful business. According to the official logline for the series, “they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.” The rest of the ensemble cast for Beauty in Black includes alongside the aforementioned Williams and Stewart, Amber Reign Smith as Rain; Ricco Ross (Aliens) as Horace; Debbi Morgan (Power Book II: Ghost) as Olivia; Richard Lawson (Black Hamptons) as Norman; Steven G. Norfleet (Interview with the Vampire) as Charles; Julian Horton (National Champions) as Roy; and Terrell Carter (Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as Varney.

Working on a television series won't fluster Perry given that he has earned extensive small-screen credits which include Ruthless, Sistas, The Oval, Zatima, House of Payne, The Haves and the Have Nots, among others. Producing the new series for Tyler Perry Studios are Angi Bones and Tony Strickland. Other cast members are Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, and George Middlebrook.

A Mutually Beneficial Arrangement

Close

The deal struck with Netflix which expanded the first look partnership to include television series was struck in February. Prior to that, Perry and Netflx had enjoyed a pretty fruitful and successful partnership which the latest project being the recently released crime thriller, Mea Culpa, starring Trevante Rhodes and singer-actress Kelly Rowland. Prior to Mea Culpa, Perry helmed the iconic return of Madea in 2022's A Madea Homecoming, that was after directing A Fall From Grace and A Jazzman’s Blues for the streamer. Netflix and Perry will see their collective creative catalogue expand with the upcoming film, Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington.

Beauty in Black does not have a release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.