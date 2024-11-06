Whether it's Madea or anything else, it seems like there's always room in fans' hearts for a new Tyler Perry project. This past week, the actor and producer's new series Beauty in Black gained traction at Netflix and, as viewers started catching up to it, the show climbed the charts, accumulated 8.7 million views and became the #1 most-watched title of the week. Beauty in Black was among the top 10 most-watched series on Netflix in 81 countries, including Jamaica, France and Nigeria.

However, a Netflix juggernaut has just premiered and is gearing up to take the top position next week: The new episodes of The Diplomat have already accumulated 5.6 million views and landed at #3, and if the hit thriller series repeats the performance of Season 1, it will accumulate a lot more in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, surprise hit series and Yellowstone-like drama Territory continues to surprise and clings to #2 with 6.3 million views. In a moment that the future of Yellowstone seems unsure, the Netflix series might just be what viewers need while they wait for Taylor Sheridan to reveal what's next for the Duttons. Rounding up the Top 5 are docuseries This Is The Zodiac Speaking at #4 (5.5 million views) and the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer at #5 (5M).

Among the movies, Sam Raimi-produced Don't Move was once again the most-watched title of the week with 28 million views. The horror movie was almost dethroned by a new title, teen horror Time Cut. The Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) slasher debuted at #2 with 22.9 million views, and if subscribers continue to respond to it, the movie may become a standout title. Rounding up the top 5 are Hijack '93 at #3 with 7.3 million views, new drama Martha at #4 (6.1 million) and Anna Kendrick's directorial debut Woman of the Hour at #5 (5.7M).

It's a Good Time To Be An Anime Fan On Netflix

Close

In the non-English TV realm, Italian series Deceitful Love took a dead drop and after several weeks at #1, the Giacomo Gianotti (Grey's Anatomy) drama landed at #9 with 1.9 million views. Anime contines to dominate the top 10, with Dan Da Dan, Dragon Ball DAIMA and Demon Slayer among the most-watched. But the biggest surprise of the week was new thriller Go Ahead, Brother. The Polish series debuted at #1 with 3.6 million views and proved once again that creators from Poland have a keen eye for mystery, crime and thriller stories.

Last but not least, among the non-English films the French comedy-adventure Family Pack once again took the top spot with 12.3 million views. The Platform 2 descended once again and this time stopped at #10 with 1.2 million views, while Swedish drama Let Go debuted at #3 with 5.2 million views.

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles of the week on the Tudum website.

