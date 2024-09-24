It’s about time! Fans of Tyler Perry can now anticipate what’s to come next month as Netflix has released an all-new trailer for Beauty in Black, ahead of its release later next month. As previously announced, the project is part of a creative collaboration with Netflix, in which Perry will write, direct, and produce films and series under a multi-year first-look deal. Another production under this exclusive deal is the crime thriller Mea Culpa, which premiered in February and starred Trevante Rhodes and Kelly Rowland in lead roles.

Referring back to Beauty in Black, the newly-released dramatic trailer reveals two women from entirely different backgrounds who eventually find themselves entangled in each other’s lives. “I know you wanna get out of this life. Might as well make the best of it,” Kimmie’s friend says to her while they are focused on a gigantic photo of Mallory who seems to have it all, or so the world thinks. The teaser clearly shows that there’s more than meets the eye and fans are sure to get absorbed in the family drama, corruption, and extreme gambles.

Taylor Polidore Williams (Snowfall) plays Kimmie, who struggles to make ends meet after her mother kicks her out, while Crystle Stewart (Acrimony) portrays Mallory, who finds success running her own business. The duo were cast in lead roles earlier in April, with the rest of the ensemble cast also announced. It includes Amber Reign Smith as Rain; Ricco Ross (Aliens) as Horace; Debbi Morgan (Power Book II: Ghost) as Olivia; Richard Lawson (Black Hamptons) as Norman; Steven G. Norfleet (Interview with the Vampire) as Charles; Julian Horton (National Champions) as Roy; and Terrell Carter (Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as Varney.

What to Expect in 'Beauty in Black'

Set in Atlanta, Beauty in Black tells the story of not just two strangers whose lives end up colliding but also “brings together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed Magic City strip club,” as described by Netflix. Elaborating on the series’ storyline, director Perry wanted to experiment on what could happen when strip clubs in Atlanta and the hair care business collide, as they’re clearly two different worlds. Fans will have to wait till next month to see the result of this fascinating experiment as Beauty in Black premieres its first part, consisting of eight episodes, on October 24.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (2024) Release Date October 24, 2024 Cast Taylor Polidore , Amber Reign Smith , Crystle Stewart , Ricco Ross , Debbi Morgan , Richard Lawson , Steven G. Norfleet , Julian Horton , Terrell Carter , Shannon Wallace Writers Tyler Perry Streaming Service(s) Netflix Main Genre Drama Directors Tyler Perry Character(s) Kimmie , Rain , Mallory , Horace , Olivia , Norman , Charles , Roy , Varney , Calvin Expand

Get Netflix