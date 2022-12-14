Acclaimed writer-director Tyler Perry has set his next project at Netflix. After finding success with A Fall From Grace and A Jazzman's Blues and bringing back his iconic character Madea for the hit film A Madea Homecoming, he'll now write, direct, and produce the World War II drama Six Triple Eight about an all-black, all-female battalion given the daunting task of delivering mail in a war zone.

Based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the film will tell the inspiring true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a group of 855 Black women who initially joined the war effort with no idea of what was in store for them. With so many soldiers needed on the front lines and seemingly no role for Black women in the war effort, the Battalion was formed with the hopes of giving them a purpose. Before they knew it, the women had the unenviable task of sorting through a three-year backlog of mail and going overseas to deliver it to soldiers. They played a crucial role in keeping spirits up for the U.S. troops as they reconnected the soldiers with their loved ones through the letters they sent. Despite facing unfamiliar lands, war all around them, and widespread discrimination, they managed to complete the seemingly-impossible task in half the time that was expected. Throughout it all, they kept themselves going with the motto "No mail, low morale."

The timing of Six Triple Eight is even more significant now as this battalion is finally getting its due. President Joe Biden recently recognized the women that were a part of the 6888th by signing a bill that granted each member the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can award. Perry seeks to make the story even more mainstream with his film, ensuring their story isn't lost in the shadow of the other events of WWII.

More Background on Tyler Perry and Six Triple Eight

It's understandable that Netflix would trust Perry to deliver them another hit. Of the three films previously mentioned, A Madea Homecoming reached the Top 10 on the streamer in 43 countries while A Jazzman's Blues did even better, earning that spot in 55 countries. He was also a part of the stellar ensemble for another big Netflix hit Don't Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Moreover, the multi-hyphenate creator has proven himself through a wide variety of projects ranging from comedic properties like his Madea franchise to more dramatic affairs like For Colored Girls.

Alongside Perry, Six Triple Eight will see producers Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, and Carlota Espinosa, Angi Bones, and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios join him on the project. Peter Guber also joins as an executive producer for Mandalay Pictures.

We'll have more on Six Triple Eight as work gets underway on the project.