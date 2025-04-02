Summary Marley and Fela's friendship in Tyler Perry's Duplicity is tested as dark truths are revealed.

In an interview with Collider, Kat Graham and Meagan Tandy praise Tyler Perry's film for its riveting and multifaceted storytelling.

Working with Perry empowers actors like Graham and Tandy to trust their work and believe in themselves.

Marley and Fela may seem like best friends in Tyler Perry's Duplicity, but the deeper writer-director-producer Tyler Perry takes his characters down the path to truth, the further it's revealed that perhaps they knew very little about one another. Kat Graham and Meagan Tandy, as Marley and Fela, respectively, jumped at the opportunity to play in the sandbox that Mr. Perry has created. While speaking about their new project, I noticed that their chemistry is strong. It's reminiscent of their time on screen together. Unlike some of the characters in this film, they are purely genuine.

Speaking with Collider, Graham and Tandy discuss how they dove deep into the project, finding the nuances of their characters. One plays a high-powered attorney, and the other plays a sharp newscaster. They both tapped into real inspiration to bring their characters to life. But there was one thing that pulled them into this project: "Tyler Perry."

'Duplicitious' Is How Meagan Tandy and Kat Graham Describe 'Tyler Perry's Duplicity'