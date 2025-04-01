Summary Tyler Perry's Duplicity offers a wild, unexpected ride full of twists and turns.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, the filmmaker tells us how the film addresses themes beyond the initial police state commentary.

Perry's fascination with flawed characters shines through in the film's unpredictable plot.

In Tyler Perry's Duplicity, the famed multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry takes viewers on a wild journey where twists and turns are an understatement. What you think you know about a person may be anything but. What you think about a story may be anything, but Tyler Perry's Duplicity begins through the lens of the shocking murder of a Black man at the hands of a white police officer. Marley (Kat Graham), a high-powered attorney, makes it her mission to seek justice for her best friend Fela's (Meagan Tandy) husband's death. But the further down the path she goes, the more secrets she uncovers, revealing that the people who are closest to her may have another side to them.

Speaking about his new film, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Mr. Perry reveals where the synergy of the piece came from and why he brought this story to life now. "It's just to escape from your own reality and just peek into somebody else's and let their s— be so crazy that you don't have to think about your own," the writer-director-producer said.

'Tyler Perry's Duplicity' Was Born Out of Frustration

To sum up his film in three words, the acclaimed director simply said, "Wild ass ride" — and he's right. The story that Mr. Perry takes the audience on is completely unexpected. At the start of the film, one might think they're watching a poignant dissertation on the police state in America. But that's just the entry point. From there, he weaves his characters through a story that hits upon other themes.

"This film was born out of characters showing up in my head and me being frustrated with people hijacking movements for whatever purpose; good, bad, right or wrong." Part of his writing process is just writing. He shared that he doesn't necessarily know when he will release or film the piece he's creating, but as for the timing of this film, he said, "It's going to be really interesting to see how this all plays out."

With over 30 years on stage, Mr. Perry's fascination with people and the inherent flaws inside is at the forefront of Tyler Perry's Duplicity. Being in front of his audience and understanding them has helped him dictate what they wanted to see. If they wanted to go down a twisted path via a mystery, as this film does, he was going to do so. "Sometimes I would do so many twists on the stage they'd just go nuts, so I know that works for my audience, and they're really excited about those kind of things."

Mr. Perry certainly delivered in the twist department. The ending, dare I say, is unexpected. "I think it's the same thing that's going on with this true crime genre that has exploded over the years. People want to see these kinds of stories get solved. They want to know the twists and the turns. The great thing about what I did is it's all fictional. Unfortunately, there are a lot of things that people are watching that are about real people."

Tyler Perry Discusses Working with the 'Duplicity' Cast and Crew