Summary Tyler Perry's Duplicity is a twist-filled thriller with complex characters portrayed by a talented ensemble cast.

In an interview with Collider, the stars tell us how the film is a slow-burning thriller with unexpected twists and turns that lead to a satisfying conclusion.

The story explores themes of justice and deceit, showcasing a gray area in a black and white world while addressing important cultural issues.

The intrigue of Tyler Perry's Duplicity is the twisted journey the multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry brings the audience on. What you may think the story is about is anything but. And it's all thanks to the ensemble cast leading the mystery thriller. At first, you may think that Kevin and Tony are completely different people, but the deeper you go, the more alike they appear to be. The fascinating characters are brought to life by Tyler Perry staples RonReaco Lee and Tyler Lepley.

As frequent collaborators of Mr. Perry, the pair were veterans on the set of Duplicity. And they warn those future actors to arrive at Mr. Perry's set: No pranks! But the film they created, they're eager for audiences to watch. "On the surface, it's a hell of a thriller," Tyler Lepley says. "It's a slow-burning thriller. What you're seeing is not what meets the eye. There are lots of twists and turns. It's so juicy, and so much fun. And it's also satisfying by the time you get to the end."

Tyler Lepley Discusses the Conversation 'Duplicity' Does Not Avoid